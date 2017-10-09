Could It Be? The Dayton's Building Makeover Of Our Dreams?

× Expand Macy's Minneapolis store

I’m generally not one to perpetuate rumors, but the blueprints for renovating the former Dayton’s (we’re done calling it Macy’s) building on Nicollet Mall are out, even if they weren’t supposed to be. And while lead architect Gensler and Associates told the Star Tribune the plans for the iconic downtown Minneapolis building have not yet been green lighted by the building’s new owners, the vision alone is reason for hope. At least they’re thinking big, and looking for ways to showcase the 1 million square foot landmark rather than turning it into bland office space.

The detailed renderings, which appeared online on Sunday with the label “the Dayton’s Project” and no credit, show a street level food hall that opens onto the mall, a bowling alley, retail space and a two-tiered rooftop terrace with grass, trees, indoor/outdoor seating areas, a restaurant, and pool tables. Even the floors of office space appear, in the renderings, to have decks overlooking Nicollet Mall.

It looks like the Nicollet Mall of our dreams. And to be fair, it could be just that. We should know more by late October, when the official building plans are scheduled to be revealed.