Charm to Spare at the New Ace General Store

So many people packed into Ace General Store on opening day—Small Business Saturday—that the crowd had to move in unison, slowly around the curated table of functional items: pocket knives, axes, wooden boomerangs, leather pouches, and other manly goods. Wreaths and pine decorated the spare shelves of the tiny store in a carriage house off Water Street in Excelsior. On the other side of the glass garage door, a bonfire roared and people lingered over a beer. A striped Faribault Woolen Mill blanket draped casually (on purpose) on the arm of a wooden bench.

It was the stuff of an Instagram photo too precious to be real. And yet, one look at the beaming faces and open arms of Ace founders Alex and Dan Cordell assured any doubters that they are true to their mission (and Instagram feed): makers, who value craft, quality, and real world connections.

The Cordells are the husband and wife team behind Solid Manufacturing Co., a Minneapolis based design shop that makes wood and leather goods “with intention.” Think: modern campfire stools, wooden phone stands, leather belts and pouches, and, most recently, wooden blocks and other handcrafted playthings.

On the day their daughter Elliot was born in August, the Cordells got a call that the carriage house behind Golden Rule in Excelsior was available for rent. Swept up in the bliss of birth, they took yet another leap.

“The store has been a dream of ours for the past few years,” Alex says.

To be fair, the assortment at Ace is spare enough to make me wonder if the Cordells can sell enough leather coasters and denim aprons to make their venture viable. But they were anxious to open in time for holiday shopping. (Small Business Saturday in Excelsior has become a bumper-to-bumper event on Water Street.) What Ace currently lacks in depth, it makes up for with charm that far exceeds its space. Ace will serve free Five Watt coffee daily, host weekend bonfires as well as song and supper outdoor events. It’s the ultimate antidote to Amazon, and the perfect compliment to the more feminine Golden Rule and next door neighbor Gray Home and Lifestyle—furthering Excelsior’s growing reputation as the place urban hipsters go to settle down (without losing their cool).

The Cordells plan to add more of their Solid Manufacturing merchandise to the mix, and continue broadening their concept. Eventually, that could include billiards and a barber shop (Dan is a licensed cosmetologist, too). “It’s part of a larger concept we are both passionate about,” Alex says. “Experience driven retail is, and continues to be, our goal.”

Ace is open daily. Monday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, Noon-5 p.m. 356 Water St., Excelsior