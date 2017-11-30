Celebrities Embrace My Sister's Female Empowerment Shirts

× A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Nov 29, 2017 at 4:41pm PST

It’s my body. It’s my choice.

Yep, that’s a My Sister T-shirt comedian Chelsea Handler is wearing on The Ellen Show today. In the recent deluge of high-profile sexual harassment cases, My Sister’s messages of empowerment are being embraced by celebrities including Amber Tamblyn, Amy Schumer, and Amy Poehler.

× Expand Cacá Santoro Photography Amy Poehler in a shirt from My Sister.

It’s a huge boost for the mission-driven Minneapolis-based clothing company founded in 2015 by Mandy Multerer, with a goal of fighting sex trafficking through ethically sourced, statement making apparel. A portion of every purchase is donated to the cause. In just two years, My Sister has raised over $104,000 for non-profit partners and funded over 2,671 hours of survivor employment. My Sister’s accomplishments also include connecting with thousands of people to educate and raise awareness about trafficking and provide support for hundreds of girls and women around the world.

But it would take a whole lot of hard work to reach the number of people Handler, star of The Chelsea Show on Netflix, and Ellen DeGeneres can address in just one Instagram post.

On Wednesday, Handler, who has 3.2 million Instagram followers, posted a photo of herself in the black t-shirt with “It’s my body. It’s my choice.” strategically positioned across the chest. “@theellenshow tomorrow. Bam,” she wrote. DeGeneres also posted a video clip of Handler in the t-shirt to her 49.5 million Instagram followers.

And that had My Sister placing a rush order on the $34 t-shirt early this morning.

“It was a total surprise to us,” says Maria McGinty, My Sister marketing director.

Of course, it helped that My Sister’s New York publicity team sent the shirt to Handler’s assistant. But they had no idea Handler would wear it on TV until they saw her post.

The short sleeve shirt is currently in stock on My Sister’s website and its Uptown, Minneapolis store.

× Expand Cacá Santoro Photography My Sister x Amber Tamblyn

And that’s not My Sister’s only celeb connection this season. The company recently partnered with actress and women’s rights activist Amber Tamblyn on a 6-piece collection of shirts featuring original poetry and statements from Tamblyn. Called the #ChoirUp Collection, it features messages such as, “The more we are a choir, the more the tune is forced to change.”

“This collection is a small gesture in the world of sexual assault, harassment, and rape,” Tamblyn said in a statement. “But it is, hopefully, a powerful one.”