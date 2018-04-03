Brand to Watch: MEND Jewelry

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mend Mend jewelry

The pink and white painted display crates drew me straight to MEND jewelry at last month’s FeMNist Night Market. The necklaces—delicate, yet bold in bright, modern color—lived up to the presentation. But I was even more impressed by their dynamic creator, Jordyn DiOrio. She launched her line just last year and already secured venture capital funding—enough to quit her day job and begin plotting the trajectory of what could easily develop into a full-fledged brand.

See for yourself on Saturday, April 7 (Noon–4 p.m.) when DiOrio presents her first MEND pop-up at Nordstrom at Ridgedale. How does a new designer whose jewelry is sold in just a couple of boutiques land a Nordstrom appearance?

“I asked the store manager,” DiOrio says.

MEND jewelry is nicely priced at under $100. Signature styles include pendulums in stones with symbolic qualities that DiOrio highlights in the descriptions—rose quartz for love and balance; dendritic opal for honesty—and long, layered rosaries in lively color combinations like turquoise and pink agate.

DiOrio clearly has an eye for style and a passion for design. But it's her instinct for business that seems likely to propel MEND beyond just another jewelry collection.

"My dream," DiOrio says, "Is to build a business from the ground up."

She's on her way!

