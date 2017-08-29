Beauty and Baseball Collide with Deborah Lippmann

× Expand Deborah Lippmann nail polish

Deborah Lippmann has polished the nails of virtually every A-lister in Hollywood. She's responsible for many nail trends launched at New York Fashion Week, and parlayed that clout into a successful luxe nail polish line. But occasionally she sets down the polish to pick up a microphone. Lippmann is also an accomplished singer who has recorded three albums (each of her polishes is named after a song!). See for yourself Wednesday, Aug. 30 when she belts out the National Anthem at the Twins game. Target Field is not her first major sports venue—Lippmann has sung the National Anthem several times for the Knicks at Madison Square Garden as well as her hometown Phoenix Suns. The Twins connection is Lippmann’s friendship with team owner Jim Pohlad and his wife Donna Pohlad, a fellow beauty industry entrepreneur as the founder of hair color brand dpHUE.

Of course the big question: what color nails will Lippmann sport for her Target Field debut? Perhaps Smoke Gets in Your Eyes, My Old Flame or Amazing Grace, for the Twins’ navy, red, and white.