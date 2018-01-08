Askov Finlayson Puts $1 Million Into Climate Change Initiative

Champion of the North Eric Dayton is putting his money where his mouth is. The co-founder of retail store Askov Finlayson is pledging $1 million over the next five years to climate action organizations, laying the foundation for his company’s new initiative to fight climate change by reducing its own carbon footprint and paying for its impact on the environment.

“We won’t beat climate change by simply reducing our environmental impact,” Dayton said in a statement released Monday morning. “We need to rethink our relationship with the planet and do more good than harm.”

Askov Finlayson intends to begin reducing its environmental impact wherever possible, throughout its operations and supply chain. The company is also working on a formula to calculate its “climate cost”—from the impact of growing organic cotton to the energy used at its North Loop store and offices—and plans to donate 110 percent of that figure annually to organizations fighting climate change in the areas of education, agriculture, energy and climate justice. The program is being led by Adam Fetcher, who was recently hired by Askov Finlayson to the newly created position of vice president of environmental impact and policy. A native Minnesotan, Fetcher previously worked as director of global communications at Patagonia and served President Barack Obama in several roles including press secretary for the U.S. Department of the Interior.

"Eric and I share the mind that climate change is too urgent for business not to act," Fetcher says.

It's an ambitious plan, especially for a small neighborhood retailer. Of course, Askov Finlayson isn’t your typical menswear boutique. Dayton and his co-founder/brother Andrew are the sons of Gov. Mark Dayton, whose family of founding members of Target Corp. is estimated to be worth $1.6 billion. (Askov Finlayson partnered with Target on a collection of North apparel launching this week.) Dayton’s mother is a Rockefeller. So regardless of how many North hats he sells, Dayton has the means to fund his “Keep the North Cold” campaign.

But the idea of calculating a carbon tax for Askov Finlayson is intended to make the donation more relevant, Fetcher says. "Just picking an amount (to donate) feels a little arbitrary. We wanted to give out our support in an amount directly tied to our impact. As a small company, it's a model that can scale with us."

Five years ago, Dayton ignited a conversation about the Midwestern inferiority complex with a campaign to call this region “the North.” He called on Minnesotans to stop apologizing for the cold and start celebrating our creativity, spirit of adventure, and year-round love of the outdoors. With the launch of North hats, and the clothing line that followed, Askov Finlayson began donating a portion of each purchase to climate change efforts. The store has given nearly $60,000 to date.

“As our small store has evolved into a growing clothing company, we’ve become increasingly aware of the contributions of our business toward the very problem we’re trying to solve,” Dayton says. “We’re proud to make high-quality products designed for outdoor use all year long, but the production process of apparel adds to the issue of climate change, which is warming our winters here in the North and impacting people’s lives around the world.

“We’re going to do everything we can to fight back.”