After Project Runway: What's Next for Samantha Rei

In the days since we saw Samantha Rei leave Project Runway in tears, the Minneapolis-based designer has been too busy to cry about getting eliminated from the current season of the fashion reality show in week six. She’s quickly shifted gears from viewing parties to capitalizing on her momentum. She took a moment to talk about her experience on the show, and what’s next.

The Internet declared you were robbed when you got the boot. Do you agree?

I don't regret what I made. I know my client was happy and if I was to go out, I'm glad I went out making something I was proud of, because it proves that I care more about making my client feel beautiful than pleasing the judges. I'm grateful for my fans and so humbled by the response. I wish I could have stayed and I don't believe I created a bottom three garment. I also wish they showed more of how supportive Zac (Posen) was of me—he's wonderful.

Biggest takeaway from being on the show?

That being fast is one thing, creating in a vacuum is another. I'm fast and easily inspired, but this was a new experience. Being separated from my usual artistic inspirations was a little harder than I thought it would be.

Biggest surprise?

How many friends I made. I'm grateful to have met so many passionate, big-hearted, creative people.

So who are you rooting for now to win the season?

My roommates Amy, Ayana and Kenya, for sure. And our unofficial fifth roommate Batani. But everyone is so great. This is the first time I've seen such a vastly talented cast. The choice is hard!

Now that you’ve seen how the show works from the inside, and know how they edit, would you do it again?

I would totally do this again. It was hard at times, but I have very few regrets. I got to do things no one has ever been able to do, and met people I never would have met otherwise.

What’s next for you?

I'm working on some great collaborations with other artists: a lipstick line with Elixery Cosmetic House, an accessory line with Seattle-based Apatico, and enamel pins with graphic designer Ashley Hay. I'm working on my next collection, "Vanitas,” which I plan on showing in February as well as a ready-to-wear collection that I hope to premiere in November. I have a few appearances coming up, and I've just moved into a new, way bigger studio in Northeast. I'm keeping busy, that's for sure!

Kudos to Rei for making the most of the spotlight. Follow her projects online.