4 Twin Cities Pop-Up Stores Worth Visiting This Month

Just when you think all the popping up is going to settle down, retailers with stores of their own are hosting holiday pop-ups—bringing their personality and gift ideas to high traffic locations around the Twin Cities with aesthetic appeal.

Upstate MN

Kristofer Bowman’s “northwoods modern” store in Grand Marais feels like a boutique you’d find in the North Loop—and now it is. For December, at least. Bowman hung a “gone to the city” sign in his up north windows and moved Upstate MN to bswing's street-level space on Washington Avenue (across from the Freehouse), which has hosted pop-up shops the past two holiday seasons. Upstate features modern goods with an emphasis on Minnesota makers, such as hand painted spoons and honey dippers by Willful Goods and organic scarves by Martha McQuade’s Scarfshop. Also find card games, bags, posters, candles, and more at prices ideal for gifting. 700 N. Washington Ave., Mpls., upstatemn.com

IDUN

Construction delays on the Foundry Home Goods space are a shopper’s boon this month as St. Paul’s most fashion-forward designer store, Idun, takes over the picture-perfect corner storefront at North First Street, kiddie corner from Bachelor Farmer Café. (The Foundry Home Goods has temporarily relocated a couple of doors down on North First). Idun owner Dalia Brue, who has dipped into North Loop before, brings an edited assortment of her minimalist apparel (women’s and gender neutral), shoes, accessories, and high design objects, like incense sticks, soaps, and knit hats. 125 N. First St., Mpls., shopidun.com

Arlee Park

Proof of the Twin Cities’ supportive, collaborative marketplace is on full display this month in the Workshop space above Golden Rule in Excelsior. Minneapolis vintage retailer (and star of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s November cover) Arlee Park looks right at home in the cozy A-framed space with vignettes of its Persian rugs and nostalgic home goods along with a sampling of vintage apparel and accessories. One of the perks of retailing with your twin sister is the ability to be two places at once, so you’re likely to run into Jamie Hewitt Budnick or Ashley Hewitt Lemke in Excelsior. 350 Water St, Excelsior, arleepark.com

BlackBlue

Would you like a flannel button-up with that espresso? Penny’s Coffee in Linden Hills has a lower level that owners have been dreaming up creative ways to use since opening earlier this year. Enter St. Paul men’s store BlackBlue, known for its high-end heritage inspired menswear—something you don’t find much at the feminine boutiques in this part of town. Accustomed to making the most of a small space as he does at his permanent store at Selby and Dale, Steve Kang’s satellite shop within Penny’s is sleek, spare, and stylish. Kang says BlackBlue will be at Penny’s until early January—possibly longer. 3509 W. 44th St., Mpls, blkblu.com