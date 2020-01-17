Ace General Store Wants to Know Your Love Story

× Expand photo courtesy of Ace General Store Ace General Store

While many shops are going through the familiar routine of replacing the cut-out snowflakes for cut-out hearts, switching the holiday hued glitter to pink and red tones, and stocking up on chocolates, somewhere in Excelsior, a little boutique is trying a different approach to Valentine’s Day.

In an effort to neutralize a holiday that invokes a strong reaction, Ace General Store owners Dan and Alex Cordell have extended an open call for love letters.

“Valentine’s day is super polarizing,” Alex says. “But it’s like, how can you get past this idea that it’s a Hallmark holiday and really, for us Minnesotans, be inspired by reconnecting with each other post-holiday season while everybody is feeling a bit disconnected.”

The love letter contest is a way to build community during the notoriously frigid months of January and February–a time when people aren’t out and about as much, she says.

“The thought was to create a broad and inclusive call for submissions that stretched further than what you typically see on Valentine’s Day,” Alex says. “Love letters seemed like they could be really inclusive. It doesn’t have to be a partner–it could be to a parent, or to a child, or to yourself. It felt like a really inspiring way to reconnect us in these cold months that kind of keep us inside, and keep us away from each other.”

People can submit via email or snail mail, with submissions preferrably getting to Ace’s mailbox by January 27 so the four team members acting as judges have a chance to read them all before they announce the winner on February 1. If you’d like to share something particularly personal, they’re also accepting anonymous submissions. The winning letter writer will be given a photo session with local talent Mariah Brink.

“We’ve already gotten about a half dozen letters, and they’re all really beautiful. And it kind of feels like this treasured thing that you’re reading of someone else’s,” Alex says.

So far they’ve gotten a variety of love stories, one from a mom to her children, one from a daughter to her mother, and another from the writer to herself.

“Those feel like the spirit of the holiday that it should be, as opposed to what it currently is. So the goal was that anybody could submit,” she says. “I didn’t want to do an open call for love letters that felt like it was only for one type of person or only for one type of partner.”

The prose of our community’s hearts will be shared, with permission of the writers, by Ace General Store, with the hope to release portions of all of the letters and the entirety of the winner letter.

“I don’t know how we’re going to pick. I think we’re just looking for authenticity in everyone’s story,” Alex says.

If they’re having a hard time narrowing it down, they may take excerpts to their following for help voting.

“Everybody has a story, and those stories are worth telling, regardless of who they are about,” she says. “When you share, you are automatically reconnected with all of these people that can take something from your story or are inspired by your story, or have lived maybe little bits of that themselves. So, I think it’s just a reminder that we are more alike than we are different.”