Abbey Holden Uses Her Canvas to Find, and Evoke, Peace

× Expand Photo by Nicki Lamkin Abbey Holden Artist Abbey Holden painting in her St. Anthony Main studio.

Artist Abbey Holden is just 28 years old, but her waters run deep. She uses her paintings as an avenue for processing and feeling emotions.

“Art is like a language that allows me to understand things more clearly,” says Holden, who is on a mission to share that same energy with her clients. One glance at her impressionist paintings transports you to a place of calmness and repose. “I like to think I create peaceful additions for the home, making it feel more like a haven,” she says.

Growing up in Deephaven, Holden didn’t have to go far to charge her creative spirit. She spent the majority of her days painting with her artist grandmother, trying her hand at various after-school art classes, or hanging by the lakes with her family.

In between years at the University of Denver (where she studied studio art, art history, and marketing), Holden would jet off to New York’s Parsons School of Design for summer courses. After college, she worked in Philadelphia designing bright, feminine prints for Lilly Pulitzer. Three years later, the self-proclaimed homebody returned to Minnesota and turned to oil painting to earn extra cash while job hunting. The side hustle took on a life of its own, and Abbey Holden Studio was born.

But in January of 2018, everything changed. After losing her mother to melanoma, her desire to pick up a paintbrush disappeared. “I felt stagnant,” says Holden, who was afraid that if she painted, she’d be faced with her feelings.

Despite her lack of activity, the business grew. Requests for commissioned pieces flooded her inbox, almost as if the world were encouraging the young artist to continue creating. With a nudge from her father, who always understood her need to paint, she brought out the canvas. But this time, she developed an entirely new appreciation. “After my mother died, each painting was like a dose of therapy.”

Holden says there’s a physical dialogue she carries with her works, and each brushstroke is essential for processing the day’s emotions. “Sometimes it’s a light and gentle conversation; others it’s exciting and loud,” she says. “It’s when I’m painting that things become clear and make sense.”

Inside her sun-drenched artist loft, she spends her days creating commissioned oil paintings or concepting custom murals for homes and local businesses. Her signature motifs—seascapes and landscapes—speak to her fondest memories and places, including Minnesota’s lakes, weekend getaways, and other natural settings, like the Colorado mountains.

In the end, Holden’s clients receive a lot of love wrapped up in one package, including a frame handmade by her father. “Being able to give someone a painting that reminds them of a special place, memory, or person, like my mother to me, is indescribable,” says Holden. “I love seeing the emotions art can create in others.”

In addition to her commissioned work, she creates products in collaboration with local brands Brooke & Lou, The Vignette Box, Russell and Hazel, and The Hutton House. Nationally, she’s teamed up with Minted and even beauty brand Supergoop. In April, she launched her first series—a collection of seven original paintings—that sold out in two weeks. Good news—she’s already working on a second.

Find Abbey Holden originals through her exclusive retail partner, GRAY Home and Lifestyle, in Excelsior, as well as a selection of her prints or commissions via abbeyholden.com.