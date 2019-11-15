A Peek Inside Galleria's New Warby Parker Store

× Expand photo courtesy of Warby Parker

Trendy (and affordable) eyewear brand Warby Parker has opened its second Twin Cities location at Galleria Edina, and it's a true stunner.

Warby Galleria's exterior is stamped with an updated take on classic subway tile (in the brand's signature bold, blue hue). The brightly-lit interior is accentuated with brass details and pops of color, and lined with open shelves filled with eyeglasses and sunglasses for men, women, and children. The store also sells a selection of books to fit with the store model's university library-inspired design. Warby frames come in a variety of shapes, colors and sizes, but new to the brand are different widths—from extra narrow to extra wide. My personal fave? The "Percey" in chestnut crystal, the newest pair added to my collection.

× Expand Processed with VSCO with a6 preset

Lovers of local art will appreciate the full-scale original mural by St. Paul-based illustrator Sam Kalda behind the store's marble "reference desk." According to Dave Gilboa, co-founder and co-CEO of Warby Parker, the mural was designed to capture the pleasant contentment of staying in for the night and reading, with a dimly lit Minneapolis skyline coming in from the windows.

Warby has also partnered with the local chapter of 826—a nonprofit that provide students from under-resourced communities access to free writing, tutoring, and publishing programs—to sell collections written by 826 Minneapolis students. "We’ve partnered with the organization’s local chapters before and are enthusiastic about their goal of encouraging students’ creativity through reading and writing programs," says Gilboa.

The new store will, like the one in Nolo, offer eye exams. Starting next week, specs shoppers will be able to test their vision and receive their prescription on-site by scheduling a visit with one of Warby's optometrists.

× Expand photo courtesy of Warby Parker

"After opening our first permanent home in North Loop last year, we’d been looking for our next home in the Twin Cities—the community of other retailers at Galleria Edina seemed to make perfect sense," says Gilboa.

Currently, Warby Parker has over 110 stores across the U.S. and Canada. The new Galleria store is located across from Free People, next to other Galleria newcomer NIC + ZOE. To celebrate its Galleria grand opening, Warby will bring in Bogart's Doughnut Co. tomorrow, November 16.