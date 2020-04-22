44 North 2.0

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams 44 North Boutique

A few months back we reported that Wayzata lifestyle shop 44 North Boutique would shutter its doors at the Promenade and pop-up inside Root Salon while owner Molly Kleiman searched for a new location. Now, Kleiman's decided to call the shared space her permanent home and plans to reopen under new name—Shop 44 North—once the Covid-19 retail restrictions are lifted.

The new space, although smaller in size, boasts the same beach-y, nautical vibe as the Promenade store. "Hopefully we'll see a spike in traffic from both Root's clients and the Lake Street location," says Kleiman. "I'm just looking forward to getting the doors open."

Kleiman's narrowed her buys, with plans to anchor the shop with core collections from contemporary brands like Cinq A Sept, L'Agence, Veronica Beard, Alice and Olivia, and workout gear from Alo Yoga, locally-owned Venor, Strut This and Kavala Collective. Kleiman will also bring in supplementary seasonal brands.

We can expect to see more jewelry, bags, accessories, and custom art pieces. Once open, Kleiman plans to host more in-store events and trunk shows.

What's it like buying Fall/Winter collections just months before a global pandemic hits? I asked. "It's going to be interesting," says Kleiman. "Unfortunately the brands have made so many cuts already. But that will inspire better merchandising and marketing."

Shop 44 North will reopen at 701 E Lake St. in Wayzata, next to Bellecour and Chico's and across from CōV. Keep your eyes peeled for a new website—with e-commerce—launching soon. @shop44north