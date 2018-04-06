A New Way to Namaste: The Yoga Rug

× 1 of 3 Expand Yoga rug features: 100 percent cotton Handwoven and machine-washable.

Handwoven and machine-washable. Gripper ridges Woven throughout so your feet don’t slide.

Woven throughout so your feet don’t slide. Gripper tape A stabilizing border with gripper tape on the underside keeps the mat in place.

A stabilizing border with gripper tape on the underside keeps the mat in place. Drishti Point grommet Provides a focal point in yoga practice, and also a place to hook the rug for hanging between uses. × 2 of 3 Expand Handmade in india Ridgeback founder Kerry Roth works with a family-run manufacturer in Panipat to make the yoga rug. × 3 of 3 Expand Zipper Pocket A water-resistant nylon pocket (because you know you won’t feel inner calm while being separated from your phone for an entire class). Prev Next

While shifting from reverse warrior to half moon, with one leg lifted parallel to the floor and an arm reaching for the sky, Kerry Roth looked down at her bunched-up yoga mat and thought: There has to be a better way.

Fidgeting with an uncooperative mat doesn’t help foster the peaceful centeredness that is fundamental to yoga. So Roth, a Minneapolis-based graphic designer, decided right there on that sweaty mat to create something better. She imagined a more durable material. Ridges to prevent slipping. A zippered pocket for valuables. The quest led her to India, the birthplace of yoga, and to the northern city of Panipat, known for its expertise in weaving.

After six years of researching, testing, tweaking, and downward dogging, Roth recently introduced the Ridgeback yoga rug. That’s right, a rug designed to go over a basic mat. Handmade in cotton with raised silicon grips woven throughout, the heavy-duty Ridgeback is absorbent and slip-proof. It’s also machine-washable.

“Every thread, every detail was designed with intention,” Roth says.

Yoga studios seem to see the vision. The Ridgeback rug, $139, is now available at Minneapolis Yoga, Saint Paul Hot Yoga and Health, and mXe in Minneapolis, plus a handful of yoga centers nationwide. Or order at ridgeback.yoga.

