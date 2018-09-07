7 Shoe Styles for Fall

We are about to embark upon the all-too-familiar summer-into-fall style struggle. Some days are just too gosh darn hot to wear anything other than tank tops and sundresses. Others have you reaching for that cozy sweater tucked within the depths of your closet. Don’t panic! Let your shoes help navigate the way through shoulder season—no layering required. Photos by Caitlin Abrams.

× 1 of 7 Expand Show some skin Reptile skin, that is. Croc and alligator dominated the runways and can transform a basic look into something glam. Navy Patent Leather Boots ($445), by Attilio Giusti Leombruni, from Pumpz & Co., Galleria, pumpzco.com × 2 of 7 Expand Slide into fall A slip-on flat is perfect for the in-between weeks—especially in a neutral. Tan flats ($425), by Ulla Johnson, from Grethen House, two metro locations, grethenhouse.com × 3 of 7 Expand A jump on high style Fill in the ankle gap and swap your slip-on sneak for a high-top. Sneakers ($135), by Comme des Garçons PLAY x Converse Chuck Taylor, from Nordstrom, Ridgedale, and MOA, nordstrom.com × 4 of 7 Expand Elevated heels Sculptural and geometric kitten heels are on point for fall. Some are a little edgier than others. Blush Barbie ($695), from marionparke.com. × 5 of 7 Expand Ruffled kitten heels ($175), by Rebecca Minkoff, from Stephanie’s, 735 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, stephaniesshop.com × 6 of 7 Expand The modern Cinderella The transparent trend hasn’t disappeared. Milk that summer pedicure and join the PVC party. Forma pump ($240), by Maryam Nassir Zadeh, from Idun, 495 Selby Ave., St. Paul, shopidun.com × 7 of 7 Expand Borrowed from the boys Embrace loafer season before it’s cut short by snowfalls and ankle-covering booties. Oxford shoes ($430), by Zespa Aix-en-Provence, also from Grethen House Prev Next