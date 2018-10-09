6 New Stores to Shop at Mall of America

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Mall of America

There's no shortage of entertainment brought to us by the largest mall in the world. But when it comes to shopping, hometown hero Mall of America has it down pat.

In addition to announcing the openings of cult-like following brand bricks-and-mortar, MOA has found its sweet spot in providing unique, out-of-the-box retail concepts like GH Lab and RAAS Local Market.

“Forging unique partnerships with a variety of online presences, like the GH Lab with Amazon and Good Housekeeping, is how we continue to redefine the retail landscape and give our guests an unsurpassed experience on our property," says Jill Renslow, SVP of Marketing and Business Development at MOA.

This year has been no exception for the center—with plenty of exciting new stores to-come before the end of year. Check out what's new and on the horizon for MOA.

× Expand photo courtesy of Savage x Fenty Savage X Fenty bras

Rih's (that's "Rihanna," for those scratching their heads) label—which is described as "lingerie for everyone"—is braced to disrupt and redefine the current marketplace with its accessible price point and full range of styles and shades. “We want to make people look good and feel good,” says Rihanna. Inspired to celebrate individuality and inclusivity, Savage X launched with more than 90 styles and 36 sizes, ranging from 32A – 44DD in bras, and XS-3X in underwear and sleepwear. The collection includes a selection of various nudes and a wide-ranging color assortment from delicate pastels like "fairy dust" to vibrant "highlighter." The popup is now open on the first floor of the north side, in-between Nordstrom and Sears.

× Expand photo courtesy of Riley Rose Riley Rose

The beauty concept by Forever 21 will open its second Minnesota location at MOA later this year on the south side of the second floor. Riley Rose was created to be a destination for Millennial and Gen Z consumers looking for exclusive brands that aren’t usually accessible at their fingertips—including home décor, makeup, skincare and tools, sweets, and more. Think of it as a playground for Instagrammers...with ample light for selfies.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mall of America Good Housekeeping-Amazon storefront

Good Housekeeping has gone brick-and-mortar. But don't leave your smartphones at home. The Good Housekeeping x Amazon popup concept, GH Lab, is a unique holiday shopping experience that allows customers to test GH-approved products—from kitchen supplies to toys—IRL, scan them with their smartphone cameras, and have the option to put the items in their Amazon cart. Open now through December 30. More info on GH Lab here.

× Expand photo courtesy of Mall of America Morphe

For the makeup enthusiasts on your holiday lists. Budget-friendly beauty brand Morphe will open its largest store to date at Mall of America this November-December. May we suggest a brush set or eyeshadow palette stocking stuffer?

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Kendra Scott

The jewelry brand with a cult-like following will open the doors to its first Minnesota store at MOA before year's end. Guests will be able to shop iconic, bold-colored genuine stones in addition to playing "designer" themselves at the store's customizable "color bar." More info on Kendra Scott here.

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams RAAS

After three successful pop-ups, RAAS Local Market will return to MOA—but this time, for good. As of November 1, the makers-focused concept will have a permanent location in the former J.Crew space on the mall's second level. The new space will showcase products from 30-plus rotating local brands including B&D Custom Crafts, Essence One, Baubles and Bobbies Jewelry, Excelsior Candle Co., Thumbs Cookies, and more.

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to local shopping news, sales, and events.