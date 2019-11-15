6 Shops to Break Out of the Gifting Rut

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Gifting Ace General Store

Excelsior Standouts

West is best for those with gifter’s block—particularly the little hill on Water Street where you’ll find Golden Rule (350 Water St., 612-598-2098) and Ace General Store (356 Water St., 952-217-3217). Erin Duininck’s dreamy shop and gallery, Golden Rule, is a gifting paradise complete with artisan candles, delicate cool-girl jewelry, apothecary goods, art prints you can’t find anywhere else, and a smattering of fashion. Behind the main house sits Ace (owned by Dan and Alex Cordell), a curated shed full of unique gifts geared toward the men on your list. Think locally made beard oil, leather goods, fragrances, and heritage clothing and accessories. Bonus round: Keep walking down Water Street to The Maker’s Studio (400 2nd St., 612-865-7335), which represents some 40 local artisans selling home décor, art, kitchenwares, and furniture.

Bean + Ro

Need something special for your hard-to-please giftee? Want to prep your house for your next soiree? Shop customizable candles, monogrammed insulated wine glasses, and made-to-order stationery—plus clothing, accessories, apothecary items, and home goods curated by owners Elissa Bean and Katie Miller. 4528 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-303-3411, beanandro.com

14 Hill

Owner Julie Stamps boasts more than 20 years in the gift-shop biz, and it shows. Locally made jewelry, vegan leather bags, unique cookbooks and cocktail bibles, and fun (screenless!) kids’ toys barely scratch the surface of what’s hiding around every corner of this jam-packed southeast Minneapolis gem. 4737 Chicago Ave. S., Mpls., 612-886-3606, 14hill.com

At Home & Co.

There are times you want wares that blend modern with tradition. This 50th & France homewares mecca has the goods— and one of four on-staff interior designers can lead you through the massive store for the perfect throw, vase, coffee-table book, or candlesticks for you or that style maven on your gift list. 3924 W. 50th St., Edina, 952-922-0111, athomeandco.com