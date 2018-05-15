5 Excelsior Pop-Ups to Shop This Weekend

× Expand Photo by Tiffany Kokal Pip & Pal pip & pal at GRAY Home + Lifestyle

As if you need another reason to visit charming Water Street... Some of downtown Excelsior's shop owners are joining forces this Saturday, May 19 to celebrate the warm temps with unique pop-ups from made-in-the-USA brands. Just grab some friends, enjoy your favorite patio brunch, and head to shops like GRAY Home + Lifestyle and Ace General to check out special guests, including Hackwith Design House, Dinosaur Hampton, Bridge & Burn, and more. And make sure to check out the newest (and tiniest) addition: pip & pal.

Hackwith Design House Swim at GRAY Home + Lifestyle

Local designer Hackwith Design House is posting up at Gray Home + Lifestyle with a handful of limited-edition swimsuits and coverups available for purchase. Gray Home + Lifestyle, 366 Water St., Excelsior, grayhomeandlifestyle.com

Bridge & Burn at Brightwater Clothing & Gear

Northwest clothing brand Bridge & Burn is popping up at Brightwater Clothing & Gear. Stop by to shop an expanded selection of men's and women's classic and functional pieces. Brightwater Clothing & Gear, 256 Water St., Excelsior, brightwaterclothing.com

Coffee Cart Mpls., Dinosaur Hampton, and Lisa Luck at Golden Rule Collective

The charming white house on Water Street has a variety of pop-ups planned: free drinks from Coffee Cart Mpls., custom chainstitch embroidery by Dinosaur Hampton, and five-minute $20 custom portraits by Lisa Luck. 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Golden Rule Collective, 350 Water St., Excelsior, shopgoldenrule.com

Hand + Built Pop-up at Ace General Store

Let's hear it for the boys! Men's retail concept Ace General welcomes friends Jerry Chair, Concrete Pig, Thorson Knife Works, Forrest Wozniak, and Meg Kirsch for a day of shopping and sipping. Drinks provided. Ace General, 356 Water St., Excelsior, facebook.com

pip & pal at GRAY Home + Lifestyle

Something for the kiddos. Make sure to check out the new pip & pal, a curated children's shop now open on the GRAY Home + Lifestyle porch. 366 Water St., Excelsior, pipandpal.com

