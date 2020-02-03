44 North Boutique Closed for the Month, Moving to New Location

× Expand photo courtesy of 44 North 44 North Boutique

Last week, women's fashion boutique 44 North, located at downtown Wayzata's Promenade, announced that it was having a moving sale. And just a few days later, owner Molly Kleiman closed the doors. But for her beach-y, bright and preppy brand, this isn't a goodbye—it's a see you later.

"The current business mix in the Promenade was no longer the right fit for an independent retailer," says Kleiman. Current tenants at the Promenade include Anthropologie, Benedict's Morning Heroes, and Twiggs Salon.

Kleiman is taking the month of February off to attend markets, launch a new website (this time, with e-commerce capabilities), and search for her next brick and mortar location. "I'm very excited for some time to recharge and create," says Kleiman, who hopes to have plans for the next location set in stone (or ink) this month, and open by April.

While plans for 44 North 2.0 are still TBD, business will resume in March in the form of a month-long pop up shop inside Wayzata hair salon Roots Studio (701 Lake St. E.).

"I'm planning to be more event and trunk show driven than in the past," says Kleiman. The new and improved shop will boast a similar aesthetic, but we can expect to see, in addition to some of Kleiman's top-performing brands (Veronica Beard, Enza Costa, Cinq à Sept), some new contemporary lines—L'AGENCE, Alice + Olivia, Poupette St Barth, Kris Nations Jewelry—and others that are not yet available in the Twin Cities. @44NorthBoutique