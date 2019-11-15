4 New Local Stores That Excite Us

× Expand Flotsam Fork

After operating an online-only home goods shop for six years, Adrianna Fie craved something more tangible. So, she tested the waters and brought Flotsam+Fork pop-ups to St. Genevieve and Lowry Hill Meats. She recently opened a brick-and-mortar shop where kitchenwares, linens, and handmade baskets can really shine. 3730 Chicago Ave., Mpls., 612-823-5799



Home is where the shop is—at least for Scott Griesbach and Tom Ellis of Aesthetic Home. Last year, the pair fell for an 1800s Victorian home in St. Paul and staged a shoppable house inside. The original built-ins are full of vintage barware and dishes. The sitting room is set up with furniture and local art. The bathtub…well, it’s full of throw pillows. 541 Selby Ave., 612-202-6834



After their sons moved to Minnesota for college, husband-and-wife team Suayip and Seher Kaplan uprooted their lives in Turkey to open the Mediterranean shop Coccinella in Edina. The family produces all of its signature olive oil and also offers high-quality Spanish vinegars, Turkish linens, and artisan-made ceramics. 4946 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-479-7015



Just in time for the holidays, Julia Moss is testing the waters near Lake Minnetonka. She’s setting up shop in the former Blanc de Blanc space. Look for glassware, gifts, and her signature upcycled silver, plus pieces that are just too large for her small (but mighty) Uptown storefront. Open through January, 691 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 612-444-8682