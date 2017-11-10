4 Museums with Great Gift Shops

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams American Swedish Institute Store Shop at the American Swedish Institute

American Swedish Institute

Every holiday season for more than 25 years running, the American Swedish Institute makes way for the Jul Shop, a traditional Scandinavian Christmas marketplace filled with food, candles, ornaments, woven goods, and gifts that you’d be hard-pressed to find elsewhere in town. The Jul Shop—adjacent to the perennial ASI Store, with its contemporary Scandinavian merchandise—opens November 11. The busiest weekend will be December 2–3 for Julmarknad, a holiday festival featuring performances of Nordic music and dance, plus handcrafted gifts from nearly 40 local artists. Says ASI retail manager Rick Sellen, “It’s more about celebration than buy, buy, buy. It makes Christmas personal—keeping traditions and making new ones.” 2600 Park Ave., Mpls., asimn.org

Walker Shop

The shop that has found a way since 2015 to commodify artistic experiences and ideas with its Intangibles collection is always stocked with new and noteworthy modern designs. Long lines? Try the second outpost near the museum’s new main entrance. 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., shop.walkerart.org

Izba at the Museum of Russian Art

This is the year to add to your collection of matryoshka nesting dolls: The museum store is stocked up to coincide with an exhibition opening November 10. Also look for jewelry, books, Fabergé egg replicas, and Russian ornaments. 5500 Stevens Ave. S., Mpls., tmora.org

Science Museum of Minnesota Explore Store

For kids of all ages who’ve become apathetic about toys (and things you need to click), this museum store offers inspired alternatives, including science kits, telescopes, rocks and fossils, brainteasers, and books. 120 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul., smm.org

In our shopping bag

From traditional to modern, four gifts from the ASI Store

Pop Art Dala Horse Mug, $15

“Discus” Glowing Votive/Tea Light Holder

by Orrefors Crystal, $55

Dala Horse Butter Dish

Hand-thrown by local artists, $135

Whiskey Decanter

by Finnish designer Mikko Laakonen, $92