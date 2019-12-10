30 Gifts Under $100 (Plus One That's Too Good to Leave Out)

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Gifts Under $100

Clockwise from top: Phone case ($36), by Moglea, from Anthropologie, multiple metro locations, anthropologie.com; recycled bag ($112), by People for Urban Progress, from Show & Tell, 5257 Chicago Ave., Mpls.; Ruby Minnescato wine ($19) from Carlos Creek Winery, Alexandria, 320-846-5443; vase ($88), by Cym Warkov Ceramics, from Combine, 1609 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-353-5163; taper candle ($10, set of two), by The Floral Society, and candleholder and snuffer ($54), by Studio Macura, both from Russell+Hazel, 219 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-353-4149; French soap ($13 each), by Le Baigneur, from Flotsam+Fork, 3730 Chicago Ave., Mpls., 612-823-5799; First Avenue book ($35), from Patina, multiple metro locations, patinastores.com; Lagom book ($30), also from Show & Tell; wood bear ($18), by Plan Toys, from Kinoko Kids, 3803 Grand Ave. S., Mpls., 612-545-5741; earrings ($78), by There There Collective, from Golden Rule, 350 Water St., Excelsior, 612-598-2098; dog collar ($32), by Son of a Sailor, also from Show & Tell; olive oil ($37), by Brightland, also from Golden Rule; diffuser ($40), by Idlewilde, also from Russell+Hazel.

Mini but Mighty Stocking Stuffers

Mayana chocolate

Chocolate ($12), by Mayana, from Golden Rule

Pencils from Patina

Minnesota pencils ($7), from Patina

Canned cocktails from Vikre Distillery

Frenchie canned cocktail ($15–$18 for four cans), by Vikre Distillery, vikredistillery.com

Metal Straw from Golden Rule

Metal straw ($3), by Steel Straw, also from Golden Rule

canned cocktails from Dashfire

Canned cocktails ($5–$6), by Dashfire, dashfirebitters.com

Tea towels ($30), by The Rise and Fall, also from Show & Tell

Jewelry Dish from Golden Rule

Jewelry dish ($28), by Nightshift Ceramics, also from Golden Rule

Mittens From Patina

MN mittens ($26), also from Patina

Arch Stacker from Kinoko Kids

Arch stacker ($28), by Raduga Grëz, also from Kinoko Kids

Mini kitchen utensils from Foltsam Fork

Mini kitchen utensils ($9), by Redecker, also from Flotsam+Fork

Leather Wallet from Russell and Hazel

Leather wallet ($68), by Sandqvist, also from Russell+Hazel

Reusable Bags from Flotsam and Fork

Reusable bags ($36, set of three), by BAGGU, also from Flotsam+Fork

Knifes from Flotsam and Fork

Knives ($62), by Laguiole, also from Flotsam+Fork

Paul Bunyan Cards from Patina

Paul Bunyan cards ($7), also from Patina

Socks from Golden Rule

Socks ($12), by Le Bon Shoppe, also from Golden Rule

Facial oil from Aveda

Radiant facial oil ($49), by Aveda, aveda.com

Liquid color balm from Aveda

Liquid color balm ($29), also by Aveda