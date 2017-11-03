3 Shopping Experiences You Can’t Get Online

Why do we still go shopping? To make stuff! To meet people! To play! As shopping evolves, thanks to the ease of ordering online, local retailers are getting more creative about using their physical spaces to create experiences. We’re talking about things you can’t do online, like make a skirt under the guidance of a professional fashion designer, or enjoy a game night, or embrace your inner woodworker and learn how to make a serving tray. Here are three store experiences worth trying. Because staring at your phone all day gets boring!

× Expand Photos by Ashley Camper Joynoelle workshop

Joynoëlle: Become Your Own Fashion Designer

Sew a dress for a client and she’ll have a dress for one occasion. Teach a client to sew her own dress and she’ll have a wardrobe that evolves with her.

This month, fashion designer Joy Teiken of the brand Joynoëlle kicks off a series of workshops at her south Minneapolis atelier. In the first three-evening class, students will learn how to make their own skirt, from concept to pattern to completion. All skill levels are welcome, although some sewing experience is suggested. “You’ll walk away with a skirt that fits you and a pattern so you can make more,” Teiken says.

Teiken was a high school art teacher before shifting to fashion design nearly 15 years ago. The workshops allow her to combine both skill sets, and they create a new reason for people to visit her romantic and charming atelier, which features a retail area in front and workspace in back.

“I’ve been missing the teaching,” says Teiken. “And I thought, I’ve got this great space, why not use it?”

The December lineup includes a fashion design 101 seminar for teens. They’ll learn draping and pattern making and work on sewing skills. The week culminates with the public presentation of a final project. Participating students are sure to head back to school with new clothes and new inspiration. 312 W. 42nd St., Mpls., joynoelle.com

× Expand Mischief Toy Store Game Night

Mischief Toy Store: Game Time!

Game nights draw people of all ages to the old Victorian on Grand Avenue in St. Paul that houses Mischief Toy Store. Fridays tend to be packed with boys in their teens and 20s for Magic: The Gathering—a strategy game with collectible cards. Saturdays bring a more diverse crowd for BYOB—that is, bring your own board game. While Mischief’s owners, Dan Marshall and Millie Adelsheim, would be happy to sell you a new game, the main objective of game nights is to build community.

“In today’s environment, just selling stuff is not sustainable. You have to offer an experience,” Marshall says. Longtime St. Paul shoppers might remember him from Peapods, the natural toy and baby goods store he and Adelsheim ran, most recently in St. Anthony Park, for 17 years. The couple opened Mischief two years ago with the goal of appealing to their own children, now 5, 12, 16, and 21. Their teen sons run the Magic nights. Their college-aged daughter helps with toy buying and social media.

“I don’t think we would have imagined we’d run so many events, but we were aiming to create this organic, living, thriving thing that would grow and change,” Marshall says. “And that’s what we’ve created.” 818 Grand Ave., St. Paul, mischieftoy.com

× Expand Projects in Person

Projects in Person: Meet Your New Friend, the Miter Saw

Jill Miller comes from a long line of Mainstreet retailers in Hopkins. Her grandfather and then her father and uncle ran Hance Hardware. Now her cousins carry on the tradition. A former middle school teacher, Miller felt the pull toward retail and snapped up a Hopkins storefront. There was just one problem. “Products don’t give me the real rush,” she says.

Miller realized that what she really wanted to sell was the experience of being out and making something new. Inspired by Pinterest projects and bored with the limitations of DIY painting studios, Miller created Projects in Person, a studio offering hands-on workshops in a range of areas, from assembling centerpiece boxes to building a coffee table. Even those who’ve never held a tool more powerful than a paper punch will learn how to use a miter saw or orbital sander.

“People need an excuse to get together and go out,” Miller says. The average class costs $65, which, she points out, is “no more expensive than dinner and happy hour. Only you leave with an object you made yourself that you can use forever.”

Stop by December 8–9 during Old Fashioned Holiday weekend in Hopkins, when Projects in Person will turn into Santa’s workshop, with make-and-take projects for all ages. 906 Mainstreet, Hopkins, projectsinperson.com