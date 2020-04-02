3 Local Illustrators on Our Radar

× Expand Organic Illustrations by local artists

Esther Clark

Photo courtesy of the artist Esther Clark Illustration

Find her at: Arlee Park, Golden Rule, and Ergo Floral

Inspired by the delicate textures and lines of foliage and blooms and the still life works of historic Dutch and Flemish painters, botanical artist Esther Clark creates timeless illustrations and watercolors. When she isn’t creating new products—greeting cards, gift wrap, paintings, and prints—for her online shop and local stockists, she’s dreaming up custom designs for her clients, from logos and branding suites to wedding invitations. @estherclarkco, estherclark.co

Nicki Lamkin

Find her at: Gray Home + Lifestyle

Photo courtesy of the artist Nicki Lamkin Illustration

As a young girl, Nicki Lamkin dreamed of designing her own home. “Homes and cabins are the birthplaces of some of our fondest memories—spaces where nature is our inspiration,” she says. “And I love bringing that to life through an illustration.” Lamkin’s sweet spots as an artist are her custom home, architectural, and landscape line illustrations. Her less-is-more creative approach is simple, playful, dreamy, and soft. @nic.studio, nickilamkin.com

Anna Jeter

Find her at: Golden Rule

Photo courtesy of the artist Anna Jeter Illustration

After she was diagnosed with a rare heart and lung condition as a young girl, Anna Jeter turned to drawing and writing to help process the world around her. “My art has been absolutely vital to my physical, mental, and spiritual well-being,” she says. “I’m heavily inspired by human experience and the ways in which grief intersects with our day-to-day existence.” This became all the more real for her after her lifesaving heart and lung transplant at 23. Jeter’s prints and original works, rooted in ink illustration, emphasize organic design and poetic expression. @anna.lisabeth, annalisabeth.co