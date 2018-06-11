29 Killer Minnesota T-shirts

We rounded up a complete short-sleeve wardrobe that couldn't be more perfectly Minnesotan, just in time for the dog days of summer. Photos by Caitlin Abrams.
Prince O(+> | $20, Burlesque of North America
Proving once and for all Paul Bunyan’s provenance. Northern Enforcer | $28, SotaStick Co.
Parking lot view of the old Met, FTW! Metropolitan Stadium | $28, SotaStick Co.
Tomorrow Night | $28, SotaStick Co.
Duck Duck | $28, SotaStick Co.
Minnesota Nice by Garth | $25, The Beer Dabbler
Chuck Brown | $25, The Beer Dabbler
Adam Turman, MN Abbey Road | $25, The Beer Dabbler
Wrestling Legends of Minneapolis | $20, Burlesque Bur via I Like You
MN: Where we spin wheels in bars to win FREE Meat. Meat Raffle | $22, Penny Candy PC via I Like You
I Love Lucy | $24, Old Tom Foolery via I Like You
Seriously, that's why we love it so much. Keep St. Paul Boring | $20, I Like You
MN Helvetica | $24, 218 Home + Gift
Land of 10,000 Strings | $25, Northmade Co.
Loon Calls | $25, Northmade Co.
St. Paul | $25, Northmade Co.
Pennant | $36, Askov Finlayson
FeMNist | $32, Still Kickin
Porky’s | $24, Bygone Brand.
Drink and be Mary | $25, The Beer Dabbler
Keep Minnesota Passive Aggressive | $24, Old Tom Foolery via I Like You
First Avenue x Juxta Gold Star | $25, First Avenue
MN Months Tee, Adam Turman Design | $25, Carver Junk Co.
I Cherry MPLS | $24, Love Mpls. Parks.
Saint Paul Saints Cream Vintage Style | $25, Saint Paul Saints
Mainly because they always seem to beat us. Wisconsin Disgusts Me | $27.95, Minny & North
MN Type | $30, Minnesota Made
A-Frame Cabin | $24, Great Lakes Northern Outfitter
NWRC Illuminati | $24, Twin Six
