10 Tried-and-True Stores That Never Disappoint

You’ve got lists. They’ve got the goods. If you’re in a hurry and need a great something (anything) to tuck in a bag, ribbon-up in a box, or stuff in a stocking, there are a few legacy retailers in these twin towns that are your local retail rock stars.

The original Bibelot may be gone, but its gifting goodness DNA lives on through the creative minds behind GoodThings. Grand Avenue in St. Paul, Linden Hills, White Bear Lake, Maple Grove

When your gifts require a bit more edge a bit more attitude Patina is a go-to for the on-the-go set. 50th & Bryant, Uptown, Nordeast, Golden Valley, Highland Park, Selby & Snelling, Woodbury, Eden Prairie

And then there’s Mother’s little helper. General Store of Minnetonka is a freestanding mecca of gifts and lifestyle gear—including lunch. 14401 Hwy. 7

Elevate your workspace with fantastically fashionable desktop gear and gadgets from Russell+Hazel. Type A shoppers, this is your playground. 219 N. 2nd St., Mpls.

I Like You has greeting cards for just about every person and occasion (seriously!). How about the one for your Beyhive-belonging bestie—“I’m suffering an extreme case of not being Beyoncé.” 501 1st Ave. NE, Mpls.

Escape to the old-meets-new curation of Victory Vintage—your nonstop flight to a Paris apartment in Linden Hills. 3505 W. 44th St.

Kitchen Window has the goods. We’d be shocked if there were something a cook, baker, or grill master needed that isn’t available here. Calhoun Square, Uptown

Hostess with the mostess. If you got it, flaunt it, and the best entertaining wares to make your tabletops sing await at Ampersand. Galleria, Edina

Keep it local, baby. What is more delightful than shopping for the littlest ones in our lives? The offerings at Pacifier will set you up to look like one of the cool kids. North Loop, 50th & France, Highland Park, downtown Mpls.

Pharmacie, in the Lyn-Lake ’hood, is full of apothecary goods, gear, and apparel befitting urban masculinity. 2743 Lyndale Ave. S.