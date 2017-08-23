At Home in These Jeans

× Expand Photograph courtesy of NYDJ Armanda Barner of St. Paul poised in her NYDJ jeans Armanda Barner of St. Paul posed in her NYDJ jeans during the brand’s Fit Tour at Mall of America.

The size of my jeans does not impact my self-worth. Say it five times.

My rational self knows this. I also know that some pants run large, which doesn’t mean I’ve gotten any skinnier.

And yet.

I do a little happy dance in front of my mirror after easily zipping up a pair of NYDJ jeans that are a size smaller than anything else in my closet. I know full well that the NYDJ 2 is every other brand’s 4, or even 6. But I can’t help reacting emotionally. It feels so good.

NYDJ has built its brand on making women feel comfortable in its jeans. NYDJ does it with technical stretch fabric, and through psychology. The letters used to be an acronym for Not Your Daughter’s Jeans, but the company no longer wants to be called that. The execs have realized you don’t have to be a mom to appreciate a slimming but comfy fit. They want to appeal to women of all ages—in their own living rooms.

Although NYDJ is sold widely, from Macy’s to Nordstrom, the denim brand recently launched a home party service, and the Twin Cities is one of its first markets. You can go online to nydj.com to register. All you have to do is invite at least five friends. NYDJ provides each host with a party kit filled with decorations and a free pair of jeans. An NYDJ “fit expert” shows up with a range of styles and sizes so party-goers can try them on.

But will they?

“We see it so often in the dressing rooms at stores: women encouraging each other, saying that looks great on you, you should get it,” says Kate Foster, NYDJ chief marketing officer. “I thought our brand was very well suited to this kind of experience. We know our consumerlikes to get together with girlfriends. It allows us to bring that community together.”

But it seems like a considerable investment of time and resources for, at best, a handful of sales. “It’s really about connecting with women and converting them into NYDJ loyalists,” Foster says.

Armanda Barner of St. Paul was identified as one of those loyalists when the home parties launched this summer. The 66-year-old retiree has purchased several pairs of NYDJ jeans. She receives the company e-mails, one of which asked if she’d be interested in hosting a fit party.

“I’m a social person,” Barner says. “I figured it would be a great time to have women from my church come over and just have fellowship while we try on jeans.”

Introducing your friends to flattering denim could very well be considered a higher power.

The fit expert explained that the jeans run big, but Barner says her friends grabbed their regular size anyway. So when they needed to size down, well, it was transformative. “They’re all prancing around, giggling.”

Barner’s only complaint: The brand rep wasn’t set up to sell the jeans on the spot. Each guest received a card with her preferred style and size, which she could order online from home. Seems like a missed opportunity. If this strategy is to work, I’m guessing NYDJ will find a way to dispatch iPads to parties to capitalize on that thrill of finding the perfect jeans in the moment.

“We’re not trying to be a Tupperware party,” Foster says. “We just want to bring a service home and make it fun and engaging.”

In our world of shopping by phone and delivery by droid, going door to door just might be the way to stand out.