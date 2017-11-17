Woolly Wonderland Open House

Our stunning flagship Woolen Mill retail store carries our entire product line along with striking new products - just in time for holiday shopping. See our new oversized Buffalo Check blankets and throws along with our scarves, totes, and log carriers. We offer gift and decor items that complement our wovens. While you are here, take the Mill tour. Unwind the mystery and magic involved in making our woolen goods. Please call ahead for reservations, (507) 412-5534.

Saturday, December 9 at 10am - 5pm

Faribault Woolen Mill 1500 NW 2nd Ave

Faribault, MN 55021

Learn more!