Venue Guide

Life is filled with big moments: graduation parties, baby showers, birthday bashes, dream weddings and retirement parties. Each one deserves a venue as unique as the person it celebrates - lucky for you, our great state is brimming with event spaces. Finding The One that checks all your boxes comes down to a few common factors: ambiance, amenities, size, locale, and service.

Whether you're a Type A list-maker or a party planning newbie, use this guide to choose the event space that clicks - soon you'll be partying like it's 1999.

Minneapolis Metro

Al & Alma's Supper Club and Charter Cruises

5201 Piper Rd., Mound | 952-472-3098 | al-almas.com

Lake Minnetonka institution offering public and private lakeside dining on Cooks Bay in the Supper Club, founded in 1956. Take to the water with an event on one of their seven yachts, including Bella Vista, Lake Minnetonka's largest yacht accommodating 149 guests.

Brewer's Den at Finnegans Brew Co.

817 5th Ave. S., Mpls. | 651-895-5601 | finnegans.org

During an exclusive, one–of–a–kind event experience at the Brewer’s Den,guests can witness the brewing process through an expansive wall of windows from the elegance and comfort of leather high–back chairs at the hand–crafted wood bar.

D'Amico Catering Venues

275 Market St., Ste. 117, Mpls. | 612-238-4444 | damicocatering.com

The exclusive caterer and manager of 10 venues. From elegant natural venues like Ashery Lane Farm and Bavaria Downs, to urban venues like Calhoun Beach Club and Loring Social, and rich historical venues like Mill City Museum and International Market Square, D’Amico provides the food and event space to complement any event.

Delta Hotels Minneapolis Northeast

1330 Industrial Blvd. NE, Mpls. | 612-331-1900 | marriott.com

Where travel and meetings can be steady, deliberate, and streamlined: offering modern meeting spaces for up to 500, plus delicious food, spacious guest rooms, an onsite restaurant and bar, complimentary parking, local shuttle rides, and Wi-Fi.

Emery

215 S. 4th St., Mpls. | 612-340-2000 | marriott.com

Onsite catering provides a taste of the vibrant north. Eight meeting rooms, a boardroom, private dining areas, a unique lobby social space, and four suites accommodate up to 150 guests with flexible configurations. Inside the historic hotel, the lobby restaurant, Giulia, is a modern backdrop with 18–foot ceilings and leafy accents.

Entourage Events Group Venues

212 SE 2nd St., Mpls. | 612-564-3777 | entourageeventsgroup.com

Entourage Events Group operates a collection of 10 award–winning, historic venues and outdoor spaces throughout the Twin Cities. Most venues are associated with the lively Minnesota music scene. Spaces include The Riverside, The View, The Grand 1858 at Minneapolis Event Centers, The Armory, Mansion at Uptown, First Avenue, and The Fine Line.

Gianni's Steakhouse

635 E. Lake St., Wayzata | 952-404-1100 | giannis-steakhouse.com

Located in an elegant space in charming Wayzata, this steakhouse serves American essentials and more than 400 wines from its award-winning list. The private dining room has wood floors, exposed brick walls, and A/V capabilities, and accommodates up to 60. For bigger blowouts, the entire restaurant can be rented.

Guthrie Theater

818 S. 2nd St., Mpls. | 612-225-6488 | guthrietheater.org

In the historic Mill District downtown, the Guthrie offers three theaters plus other event spaces with stunning views of the Mississippi River and Minneapolis skyline. The vibrant event spaces include the Endless Bridge, Amber Box on Level Nine, Dowling Studio (seats 180), and Target Lounge (80 standing).

Intercontinental MSP Airport Hotel

5005 Glumack Dr., Mpls. | 612-725-0500 | intercontinentalmsp.com

Thirteen dynamic meeting spaces, three signature restaurants, and guest-suite options provide more than 30,000 square feet of event space. All rooms have high ceilings—many with ample natural light and scenic views. Luxury design, state-of-the-art technology, exceptional food and beverage options, and guest services ensure experiences that delight and inspire.

Muse Event Center

107 3rd Ave. N., Mpls. | 612-345-8344 | musemn.com

The dynamic three–level space in the trendy North Loop includes a foyer, mezzanine, ballroom, and loft, accommodating up to 1,200 for weddings, galas, and corporate events. A third–floor Club Room fits 100 standing, 75 seated. The modern venue also provides concert–quality sound, lighting, and staging capabilities.

Orchestra Hall

1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. | 612-371-5600 | minnesotaorchestra.org

This Minnesota music landmark has a 2,077–seat auditorium and a lobby that hosts receptions of 1,000 or more. Other spaces include an atrium, greenroom, mezzanine, and terrace.

Park Tavern

3401 Louisiana Ave. S., St. Louis Park | 952-929-6810 | parktavern.net

Knock ‘em over (the pins, that is) with an event at this Twin Cities bowling alley. Whether entertaining kids and teens or groups of up to 500, Park Tavern’s party packages ensure a successful event. Rent the dining area, bowling lanes, bocce ball area, patio, or private event room.

Profile Event Center

2630 University Ave. SE, Mpls. | 612-331-5000 | profileeventcenter.com

The all–inclusive, 400–capacity venue, located between Minneapolis and St. Paul, includes two event halls. Each space has a patio, private suites, a hardwood dance floor, and backlit chiffon drapery, plus a 12,000–watt sound system, video projectors, linens, and complimentary parking. The venue’s event coordinators also provide planning help.

Quincy Hall

1325 NE Quincy St., Mpls. | 612-400-1754 | quincyhallmn.com

An expansive event space minutes from downtown in Northeast Minneapolis features a modern–industrial event space with natural light, 40–foot ceilings, a patio, A/V capabilities, and parking. The venue, minutes from downtown in Northeast Minneapolis, accommodates 100 to 800 guests.

Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot

225 3rd Ave. S., Mpls. | 612-375-1700 | marriott.com/mspdd

This historic yet sophisticated venue offers unique spaces for ceremonies, receptions, and bridal events. Among its 18 event rooms accommodating up to 1,400, the three large reception spaces are the Great Hall, which serves 350 seated, the Great Northern, which seats 600, and the Historic Pavilion for larger groups.

Trax Burgers and Bar

525 N. 5th St., Mpls. | traxburgersandbar.com

Inside the North Loop’s newest concert venue, The Fillmore Minneapolis, Trax serves craft burgers, innovative cocktails, and decadent shakes, sourcing ingredients within 200 miles. With custom menus and mixology, state–of–the–art lighting and sound systems, and indoor and outdoor spaces accommodating 20 to 150 people, this contemporary venue celebrates entertainment.

St. Paul Metro

Allianz Field

400 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul | mnufc.com/stadium

Conveniently located in the Midway neighborhood, Allianz Field offers a high-end event experience with a sporting edge. Its five indoor event spaces have floor–to–ceiling windows providing beautiful field views, and are equipped with localized A/V, full event support, and in–house catering.

Boca Chica Restaurante Mexicano y Cantina

11 Cesar Chavez St., St. Paul | 651-222-8499 | bocachicarestaurant.com

Founded in 1964, Boca Chica serves authentic cuisine from across Mexico, award–winning margaritas,and a wide variety of Mexican beers. Its two private rooms are decorated with Mexican–inspired flair and can accommodate up to 55 guests with a required food minimum.

Drury Plaza Hotel St. Paul Downtown

175 E. 10th St., St. Paul | 651-222-3337 | druryhotels.com

The brand new Drury Plaza Hotel in downtown St. Paul accommodates small to midsize groups with flexible meeting space and free Wi-Fi, plus a detail-oriented events team.

Holman's Table

St. Paul Downtown Airport, 644 Bayfield St., St. Paul | 612-800-5298 | holmanstable.com

Check your expectations at the door with customizable chef–crafted catering menus, classic cocktails, and exceptional service in the Earhart Room. Embark on a unique event with tarmac views, minutes from the capitol. Named after local aviator Charles W. Holman, Holman’s Table is located inside the St. Paul Downtown Airport.

Landmark Center

75 W. 5th St., St. Paul | 651-292-3293 | landmarkcenter.org

The 10,800–square–foot venue embodies history, prestige, and refined taste. The Musser Cortile (first floor atrium) is illuminated by the skylight above and seats 320, while four elegant courtrooms accommodate smaller ceremonies and receptions. Located near Rice Park, Landmark Center offers onsite liquor service and an open catering policy.

The St. Paul Grill

350 Market St., St. Paul | 651-224-7455 | stpaulgrill.com

An authentic East Coast grill inside The Saint Paul Hotel serves steaks, chops, and seafood, and more than 200 wines at its award–winning bar. Four event spaces, complete with breathtaking views of Rice Park and the hotel’s English garden, can accommodate 10 to 250 people.

The Wabasha Street Caves

215 S. Wabasha St., St. Paul | 651-224-1191 | wabashastreetcaves.com

Caves transformed into an underground nightclub in 1933 now offer 12,000 square feet of event space with a full bar and preferred caterers, accommodating 200 seated and 350 standing. The unique venue takes you back to the post–Prohibition era with tours, characters, and themed entertainers.

Greater Minnesota

Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center

2100 Arrowwood Ln. NW, Alexandria | 320-762-1124 | arrowwoodresort.com

Nature–inspired resort offering more than 28,000 square feet of meeting space, lake views, 18–hole championship golf course, indoor waterpark, indoor and outdoor dining, a cozy cabin–style cocktail lounge, and year–round activities. From family gatherings to weddings, retreats, and meetings, this Northwoods resort provides respite for parties of two to 500.

Bluefin Bay Family of Resorts

Three lodges, 7192 Hwy. 61 W., Tofte | 218-663-7296 | bluefinbay.com

From the 90-person Lakeside Ballroom at Surfside, and the cafe and lakeside deck, to the Bluefin Grille at Bluefin Bay, the three resorts on Lake Superior offer event spaces for various occasions and sizes. Test out the space at Spring Food & Wine Lovers Weekend in May with a free night when you book three.

The Oxbow Hotel

516 Galloway St., Eau Claire, Wis. | 715-839-0601 | theoxbowhotel.com

Unique, comfortable indoor spaces and flexible, urban outdoor spaces exude a unique northern vibe at this 30–room boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Eau Claire. The dynamic events spaces can accommodate as few as 15 or up to several hundred people for parties, weddings, intimate events, and corporate functions.

St. James Hotel

406 Main St., Red Wing | 651-388-2846 | st-james-hotel.com

Nine meeting rooms compose 17,020 square feet of distinctive event space and exceptional amenities. Not enough space? Entire hotel rentals are available, too. Located 50 miles from the Twin Cities, the St. James effectively blends urban convenience with small-town customer service.