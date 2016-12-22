What: The 10th Anniversary Arc Gala

Where: Minneapolis Marriott City Center 30 South 7th Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402

When: Saturday, February 11, 2017, 5:30 PM

The upcoming Arc Gala, “With Our Voices,” featuring Kevin Kling and MPR’s Cathy Wurzer will raise awareness and funds to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Together, we are preparing people to speak up for their rights, make their own choices, and determine their own futures. Funds raised will increase opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to engage in their communities and with one another. For tickets and more information, visit arcgreatertwincities.org/gala2017.