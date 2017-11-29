Meet Dominique Crenn

Dominique Crenn is the Versailles-born chef who runs the San Francisco restaurant Atelier Crenn, widely regarded as one of the world’s best; she has been awarded the prize of the best female chef in the whole entire world by the group World’s 50 Best. She was the star of the second season of Mind of a Chef, and her cooking is known for being fanciful, avant-garde, bohemian, ethereal, and sensual. Her first cookbook, Atelier Crenn: Metamrophosis of Taste, shows the techniques and strategies she has evolved to put fleeting, amorphous feelings and sensations into individual dishes.