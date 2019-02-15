Stylemakers Panelist Bios

Larissa Loden

Jewelry Designer and Owner of Larissa Loden

Larissa Loden has been designing and creating jewelry since 2005. Each piece sold supports a woman-mother-artist owned small business that employs a collective of amazing people. Our jewelry is handcrafted in Minneapolis by a team of artisans, mothers, students, and creative individuals.

Bria Hammel

Principal Designer and CEO of Bria Hammel Interiors

Bria is the Principal Designer and CEO of Bria Hammel Interiors, the CEO of Brooke & Lou and Co-Creator of Hammel House & Co. She leads a fresh, talented team of women who are dedicated to designing beautiful, inviting homes for clients. For Bria, every project is about creating a home filled with surprising, thoughtful spaces that lead to unexpected moments. She has an incredible eye for detail and has a passion for designing spaces that tell her clients’ stories.

Bria’s work has been featured in national publications such as Traditional Home, HGTV Magazine, Lonny Magazine, Style Me Pretty, as well as many other local shelter magazines. She received the “Fresh Faces of Design” award in 2015 from HGTV, has been nominated for an International Design Award and was selected as a 2018 Style Spotter for High Point Market Authority.”

Allison Kaplan

Editor in Chief of Twin Cities Business

Ali leads content ideation and development for Twin Cities Business — print, digital, and events. She joined TCB in April 2018, after eight years with sister publication Mpls.St.Paul Magazine where she was senior editor of shopping and style, and most recently served as senior deputy editor, overseeing retail and trend coverage as well as digital content. Her writing has also appeared in Delta Sky, Lucky, Shop Etc., and other newspapers and magazines.

An authority on retail and the fashion industry, she created her Ali Shops brand and award-winning blog in 2006 (the dark ages before social media), and eventually brought her independent digital shopping guide to Mpls.St.Paul. In recent years, she’s broadened her scope to coverage of technology, entrepreneurship, development issues, and workplace culture. A frequent event emcee and moderator, she appears regularly as an on-air expert for television and radio. She also hosts the weekly radio show Shop Girls on myTalk107.1.

Madeline Nachbar

Trend & Style Editor of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine

Madeline Nachbar cultivated a knack for creative self-expression at a young age. As a toddler, her mother would often find her changing outfits or rearranging her bedroom. After graduating from The University of Kansas William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications, Madeline dove right into the Twin Cities’ lifestyle world, holding positions that ran the creative gamut (with a short detour in MedTech Marketing).

Among those experiences, there was one deeply-rooted common denominator: her passion for communicating with and telling stories about the individuals and businesses that make the Twin Cities retail and style scenes stand out. As Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s Trend & Style editor, she draws on her passion for travel, fashion and the arts to keep a close pulse on what the next big trends are, and excels at creating visually-compelling content that inspires.

