Style Edina 2018

Please join us at this one-of-a-kind event celebrating a community of style, featuring looks from 50th & France, Galleria and Southdale Center. Local stylist, Jodi Mayers will once again Emcee and style this 3rd annual event joined by Morning News Anchor Megan Newquist from KSTP-TV. Minneapolis/St. Paul Magazine is our official print media event sponsor.

Enjoy pop-up-shops, mimosas, brunch and an elegant and informative fashion show highlighting local retailers. Registration and shopping starts at 10:00am. Schedule of events is as follows :

10:00 am - Pop up shops and registration opens; check in and claim your seat so you can shop! Mimosas will be butler passed.

11:00 am - Brunch is served

11:30 - Fashion show begins

1:00 - Fashion show ends. Pop-ups will be open for shopping until 1:30!

Any ticket proceeds from the event will benefit the local Edina Community Foundation for their Connecting with Kids program. This initiative helps provide sports and activity registration fees for kids in need in our community.

Where: Westin Edina Galleria, 3201 Galleria, Edina, MN 55435

When: April 7 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Get Tickets!