Style Edina 2017

Please join us for this 2nd annual fashion event, celebrating a community of style! This year our event will start with pop-up shops for your shopping pleasure followed by a seated, champagne brunch including dessert and a show filled with tips and trends from stylist and emcee Jodi Mayers from Corset Styling & Fashion Boutique. Megan Newquist, Morning Anchor at KSTP-TV will co-emcee. Mpls.St.Paul Magazine is our exclusive print media sponsor.

General Admission: $49

VIP Admission: $64

Table of 10 – General Admission: $450

Table of 10 – VIP: $600

Tickets are available through Eventbrite or Explore Edina.