Six State Parks and Seven Heavenly Hosts

1. Lake Carlos State Park

Explore the landscape carved by glaciers leaving clear lakes among the hills and meadows. Perfect for discovering all the wildlife Minnesota has to offer.

Where to stay:

Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center

Alexandria, MN | arrowwoodresort.com | 866-386-5263

2. Temperance River State Park

Hike through the diverse forest and along the edge of the Temperance River. Take in the beauty of waterfalls and follow the river to Lake Superior’s shore.

Where to stay:

Bluefin Bay Family of Resorts

Tofte, MN | bluefinbay.com | 218-663-7296

3. Glendalough State Park

Relax on any of the park’s five lakes and fish for a variety of Minnesota fish or ride the paved bike loop to take in the peaceful shoreline.

Where to stay:

Fergus Falls

visitfergusfalls.com/where-to-stay | 218-332-5425

4. Kilen Woods State Park

Relax along the shore and take in the aquatic life of the Des Moines River and walk through the seven-foot tall prairie and wildflower river valley.

Where to stay:

Okoboji Arnolds Park, IA

vacationokoboji.com | 712-332-2209

5. Lake Helane Nature Preserve (WI)

Visit Lake Helane Nature Preserve to experience the red and white pine forest revealing undisturbed Lake Helane.

Where to stay:

Spider Lake Lodge

Hayward, WI | spiderlakelodge.com | 800-OLD-WISC

6. Frontenac State Park

Viewing of bird migration at Frontenac State Park stands second to none. Keep a look out for nesting eagles as you hike or ski through the wooded river valley.

Where to stay:

St. James Hotel

Red Wing, MN | st-james-hotel.com | 651-388-2846

Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Welch, MN | ticasino.com | 800-222-7077