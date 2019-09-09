Restaurant Week October 2019

- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
4 Bells1610 Harmon Place, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
The former Joe's Garage is busy with the Loring Park set dipping in for fried chicken, oysters, and low-country cocktails. The rooftop is year-round with great views.
6Smith294 Grove Ln. E., Wayzata, Minnesota 55391
A swanky urban restaurant took up the old Boatworks building on Lake Minnetonka. There's a serious selection of beef and lobster dishes on the menu, plus some of the best cocktails west of the 494.
Baja Haus830 E. Lake St., Wayzata, Minnesota 55391
Baja Haus is providing beachy waves of tacos to the Wayzata lakeside set.
Betty Danger's Country Club2501 NE Marshall St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55418
The original Psycho Suzi's space reinvents itself as a cheeky prepster haven. The menu is Mexican-gone-East Coast, but the amenities are where it's at: a mini-golf course weaves through the restaurant and a dining car ferris wheel stands outside.
Birch's on the Lake1310 Wayzata Blvd. W., Long Lake, Minnesota 55356
Birch's combines classic recipes with modern ingredients. Familiar yet fresh, the menu offers crispy flatbreads, generous sandwiches, and a signature pan-fried Chicken-in-the-Rough.
Bloomington ChopHouse3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington, Minnesota 55437
A modern suburban hotel restaurant, the ChopHouse offers steak house dishes with a contemporary edge, as well as traditional steaks and chops.
Boca Chica Restaurante Mexicano y Cantina11 Cesar Chavez St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55107
Since 1964, Boca Chica has been serving fresh family-recipe Mexican food to the Twin Cities. The Frias family's salsa has a loyal following, as do the chile relleno and the carnitas.
Book Club5411 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419
In the former Cafe Maude space known as Book Club is serving up fried chicken sandwiches, broccoli mac and cheese, and brunch on the weekends.
Burger Jones1619 Co. Rd. 42 W., Burnsville, Minnesota 55306
Snarky and wry, the menu is packed with crazy, creative upscale burgers, hand-cut fries, and adult shakes. There's a notable craft beer selection to wash it all down.
Burger Jones3200 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55416
As snarky and wry as you'd expect, the menu is packed with crazy, creative upscale burgers, hand-cut fries, and adult shakes.
Cafe Alma528 University Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Cafe Alma is the new addition to Alex Roberts’ award-winning Restaurant Alma.
Café Lurcat1624 Harmon Place, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Though splashier places have been popping up around Loring Park, Lurcat remains a sophisticated and stylish place to eat. The bar menu's small-plates are perfect for the cocktail set and the cafe menu stays current, yet accessible with modern pr...
Campiello6411 City West Pkwy., Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55344
This D'Amico trattoria is phenomenally refined for the moderate prices. People love its often superb Italian regional fare and relaxed, warm environment.
Caribbean Smokehouse423 Main St S, Stillwater, Minnesota 55082
Head to this smokey Caribbean restaurant in Stillwater for jerk or buttermilk fried chicken, smoked and short ribs, street tacos, and the fresh catch of the day.
Cast & Cru5185 Meadville St., Greenwood, Minnesota 55331
Launched in the freshly revamped Old Log Theater, this dining spot features meaty, modern American plates whether you're seeing a show or not.
Cedar + Stone, Urban TableJW Marriott, Mall of America, Bloomington, Minnesota 55425
The sparkly new JW Marriott at MOA has opened an upscale dining room and bar. There's notable efforts to use local products, and the hospitality is top-notch. It's a good zen place to escape the mall hordes.
Chino Latino2916 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Far and away the Twin Cities' most rollicking, youthful, edgy restaurant scene. The menu is culled from many of the equatorial countries of the world and remains more fun than refined. Cocktails are huge and infamous, and the late-night happy ho...
Citizen11 Kellogg Blvd. E., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
Citizen Supper Club has revamped as Citizen. The vibe is still very Mad Men, but there’s a brand new menu, complete with local touches like app boards featuring meats and cheeses from Red Table Meats and Redhead Creamery.
Devil's Advocate89 S. 10th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
This downtown spot is a serious beer bar with a refreshed menu. Look for tons of local and international beers and a killer Philly cheesesteak in this slip that somehow feels off the grid.
ENJI MPLS2943 GIRARD AVE S, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
This modern Asian restaurant and nightclub in Uptown specializes in bao buns, and features a specialty cocktail lounge with Japanese whiskey and sake.
El Burrito Mercado4820 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55417
A Mexican market & cafe serving classic staples like tacos, enchiladas & tamales, just like mom would make.
Erik the Red601 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415
Erik the Red is home to plenty of beer, lots of music, and both smoked turkey legs and elk sausage wrapped in lefse.
Esker Grove723 Vineland Place, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Chef Doug Flicker is heading Esker Grove, the new modern and seasonal restaurant in the Walker Art Center.
Field Day12401 Wayzata Blvd, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55305
Head to Field Day in Minnetonka for healthy and fresh eats with greens, grain bowls, salads, and more to choose from.
FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar – Mall of AmericaRadisson Blu Mall of America, 2100 Killebrew Dr., Bloomington, Minnesota 55425
Cooking with a wood-fired rotisserie and hardwood grill, it turns out tasty and accessible American fare for all three meals. The grilled North Shore whitefish and corn-crusted walleye are great.
Fogo de Chao645 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
With its all-you-can-eat menu, strolling gauchos slicing more than a dozen grilled meats tableside, plus a stellar salad bar, Fogo de Chão not only represents great value, but also offers many cuts of meats and flavors not otherwise found in loc...
Gianni's Steakhouse635 E. Lake St., Wayzata, Minnesota 55391
An independent suburban steak house that caters to the well-heeled with dry-aged steaks, large pastas, and a signature tableside-spun salad.
Giulia215 S 4th St, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Giulia serves elevated Northern Italian dishes from within its lush interior space, an atmosphere accentuated with marble and plants. Don't miss out on the table-side mozzarella cart!
Hammer & Sickle1300 Lagoon Ave. Ste. 150, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55113
Uptown has a new vodka bar with a light Soviet theme. Check out the menu with a round of pierogis, small plate zakuski offerings, even caviar.
Herbie's on the Park317 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Inspired by Herb Brooks and with a lot of old St. Paul swag, Herbie's on the Park offers up steaks, lobster rolls, and crab cakes in a dining room flanked with a roaring fireplace and marble bar.
Holman's Table644 Bayfield St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55107
Located at the STP airport, and named for daredevil pilot Charles W. “Speed” Holman, Holman's Table is serving up American fare with a twist in travel-inspired surroundings.
In Bloom928 7th St W, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55102
Located with Keg & Case, this fine dining concept incorporates seasonal ingredients with seafood, fowl, game meats, and foraged foods cooked over an open fire.
Lake & Irving1513 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
The brothers Ikeda have opened this Uptown spot where Asian meets Mediterranean meets Minnesotan. Surprisingly, it all works in a cozy pub-like atmosphere.
Lela5601 W. 78th St., Bloomington, Minnesota 55439
A refreshed space adjacent to the former Sofitel plays sophisticated and modern with crudo, house-made pasta, and some enormous steaks.
Mediterranean Cruise Cafe12500 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, Minnesota 55337
In a grand space, this Med-focused restaurant offers a wide variety of dishes, such as kebabs, pasta, gyros, pizza, and more. Check out one of the weekend belly dancing shows or enjoy a hookah on the patio.
Mercury Dining Room and Rail505 S. Marquette Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Downtowners are happy dancing to Blue Plate's Mercury Dining Room and Rail which opened in the former Brasserie Zentral space.
Nico's Taco & Tequila Bar2516 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
In the former Birdhouse on Hennepin, Nico's is serving up affordable and casual tacos with fresh salsas and tequila drinks.
Nico’s Taco & Tequila Bar - St. Paul2260 Como Avenue, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55108
With locations on Hennepin and Como, Nico's is serving up affordable and casual tacos with fresh salsas and tequila drinks.
OCTO Fishbar289 E. 5th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
OCTO Fishbar lives alongside Almanac Fish Market and Peterson Meats in the Market House Collaborative.
PLate16323 Main Ave SE, Prior Lake, Minnesota 55372
PLate is an upscale neighborhood eatery in downtown Prior Lake producing distinctive, high-quality American food and beverages.
Pazzaluna Urban Italian360 St. Peter St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
This Italian trattoria has a buzzy after-work scene. Sit at the kitchen bar or chef's table to experience Calabrian mussels, handmade gnocchi, or trout with a horseradish crust.
Pig Ate My Pizza4154 W. Broadway, Robbinsdale, Minnesota 55422
In the former bones of Travail, this cutting-edge pizzeria has risen from the same band of merry cooks. Your pizza might have pork, it might have a smoke-filled dome, it might be covered in potato salad, and that's the fun.
Pittsburgh BlueGalleria, Edina, Minnesota 55435
This Parasole venture is Manny's-lite, featuring traditional steak house fare, plus whimsical apps such as house-made pigs-in-a-blanket and a more casual tavern menu.
Pittsburgh Blue11900 N. Main St., Maple Grove, Minnesota 55369
This Parasole venture is Manny's-lite, featuring traditional steak house fare, plus whimsical apps such as house-made pigs-in-a-blanket and a more casual tavern menu.
Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge1900 NE Marshall St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55418
Suzi's space is still tikilicious and the menu of kicked-up kitsch bar fare and "Minneapolis" pizza is a great bolster for a night out. The upstairs features three theme bars and a tiki band on weekends. The riverside patio is slamming.
Rinata2451 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
Rinata is an Italian bistro with considerable charm. Simple elegance is applied to the warm, candlelit surroundings as well as the rustic menu. Earthy flavors from all over Italy are featured in dishes such as eggplant involtini, ravioli with br...
Rodizio GrillShoppes at Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove, Minnesota 55369
There's a large salad bar and servers who bring you different cuts of grilled and roasted meats at this all-you-can-eat Brazilian steak house.
Ruth's Chris Steak House920 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Ruth's is perhaps the least flashy of the local high-ticket steak houses. Generous portions, super sides, and great service are its benchmarks.
Salut Bar Américain917 Grand Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105
Parasole's casual Frenchy is a popular clubhouse in both cities, with fare that's reasonably authentic, except when it isn't. Great rooms and a buzzy vibe make for a fun meal, even if you're just having a burger and oysters.
Salut Bar Américain5034 France Ave. S., Edina, Minnesota 55410
Parasole's casual Frenchy is a popular clubhouse in both cities, with fare that's reasonably authentic, except when it isn't. Great rooms and a buzzy vibe make for a fun meal, even if you're just having a burger and oysters.
Sanctuary903 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415
In this graciously restored fieldstone building, Sanctuary's menu spans the globe with new-age verve. Call it classic fusion—Latino and Asian flavors via French technique. Chef Patrick Atanalian's plates are surprisingly innovative and playful.
Smack Shack603 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
North Loop finally has the fish shack it's been waiting for. Josh Thoma's lobster truck has evolved into a full-service joint with lobster boils, po'boys, two bars, and a giant patio.
Smith & Porter428 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
This new restaurant and bar just opened on the ground level of a senior living apartment building in the Mill District. Check out the stuffed acorn squash or chimichurri lamb.
St. Paul Grill350 Market St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
There's no denying the appeal of downtown St. Paul's clubby home for power lunches, decadent brunches, and winning pre-theater dinners. The food is classic American, the simpler the better. It's the place to be seen if you're a Capitol mover and...
Stella's Fish Café & Prestige Oyster Bar1400 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Casual seafood specialties such as peel-and-eat shrimp and raw oysters are served in this Uptown restaurant with a rooftop bar.
Tavola823 S 5th Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
This farm-to-table Italian eatery is making a play for the heart of East Town.
The Brooklyn8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota 55443
This contemporary American-bistro style restaurant on the Edinburgh USA Championship Golf Course offers a variety of dining options with locally sourced ingredients for a quick lunch or a savory dinner.
The Bungalow Club4300 EAST LAKE STREET, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406
This neighborhood restaurant specializes in handmade pasta, "comfortably adventurous" plates, and wine and cocktails.
The Capital Grille801 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
The one chain steak house that can compete with food-focused restaurants for quality and creativity in downtown Minneapolis. Go for the Delmonico rib eye and wonderful creamed spinach.
The Commodore79 Western Ave. N., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
St. Paul's legendary bar pays homage to the jazz age. The art deco vibe is spectacular, the fully stocked bar sports Minnesota-made liquors, and the full-service restaurant puts up classic dishes such as braised rabbit and deviled eggs.
The Dough Room300 Superior Blvd, Wayzata, Minnesota 55391
Enjoy the unique and expertly crafted pizza and pasta at The Dough Room, made from exclusive heritage red wheat flour dough courtesy of Sunrise Flour Mill.
The Freehouse701 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Blue Plate's first foray into the brewing biz, this North Loop brewpub serves its own beer and an ambitious menu of drinker's eats.
The Good Earth1901 Hwy. 36 W., Roseville, Minnesota 55113
The Jogger and The Surfer were smoothie benchmarks 20 years ago, but The Good Earth is still making freshly baked goods, salads, sandwiches, and stir-fry dishes from all-natural ingredients.
The Good EarthGalleria, Edina, Minnesota 55435
The Jogger and The Surfer were smoothie benchmarks 20 years ago, but The Good Earth is still making freshly baked goods, salads, sandwiches, and stir-fry dishes from all-natural ingredients.
The Lexington1096 Grand Ave, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105
It's all about bringing back the classics at The Lex, but giving them a place in the now.
The Lowry2112 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
The Lowry's motto: Beer, Whiskey, Oysters, and Eggs. From early morning to late night, the fun and fresh menu aims to feed the young and hungry who crowd the neighborhood apartments.
The Melting Pot80 S. 9th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
There's an all-fondue menu of four-course feasts, as well as other items, including filet mignon, shrimp, sirloin, lobster tails and a vegetarian option. Also cheese and chocolate fondues.
The Oceanaire Seafood Room50 S. 6th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Though the space isn't as cool or swank as it used to be, the fish is still flown-in fresh, the portions generous, and the crab cake the best in town. Happy hour has become a popular pastime.
Tria Restaurant5959 Centerville Rd., North Oaks, Minnesota 55127
This attractive north suburban restaurant feels like a European country house and is popular for gatherings. The food is similarly influenced, hearty, and comforting.
Tullibee300 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Located in the new Hewing Hotel, Tullibee is the restaurant helmed by chef Matt Leverty.
Twin Cities 400 Tavern1330 Industrial Blvd. NE, Ste. 400, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413
This is an all-day, independent restaurant with contemporary tavern snacks like fish 'n' chips, porchetta pizza, and a whiskey barrel burger.
Urban Eatery2730 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55416
Calhoun Beach Club's edgy eatery. Focused on fresh & local food, the menu plays with a few foodie touches such as duck nachos, house smoked pork chop. Local farms get a nod on the menu.
al Vento5001 34th Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55417
Warm and upscale, this Italian trattoria, in a part of town thin on options, prides itself on its scratch cooking, from housemade mozzarella to fresh pasta.
moto-i2940 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Besides being the first sake brewpub outside of Japan, moto-i has really come into its own as a Japanese izakaya with ramen, whole fish, a crazy brunch menu, and one of the more zen rooftops in town.
ninetwentyfive925 Lake St., Wayzata, Minnesota 55391
In the Landing Hotel, ninetwentyfive's menu is upscale-local with things like a walleye roll that will knock you into the lake. In a good way.
