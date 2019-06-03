Restaurant Week July 2019

- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
4 Bells1610 Harmon Place, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
The former Joe's Garage is busy with the Loring Park set dipping in for fried chicken, oysters, and low-country cocktails. The rooftop is year-round with great views.
Baja Haus830 E. Lake St., Wayzata, Minnesota 55391
Baja Haus is providing beachy waves of tacos to the Wayzata lakeside set.
Betty Danger's Country Club2501 NE Marshall St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55418
The original Psycho Suzi's space reinvents itself as a cheeky prepster haven. The menu is Mexican-gone-East Coast, but the amenities are where it's at: a mini-golf course weaves through the restaurant and a dining car ferris wheel stands outside.
Bloomington ChopHouse3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington, Minnesota 55437
A modern suburban hotel restaurant, the ChopHouse offers steak house dishes with a contemporary edge, as well as traditional steaks and chops.
Boca Chica Restaurante Mexicano y Cantina11 Cesar Chavez St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55107
Since 1964, Boca Chica has been serving fresh family-recipe Mexican food to the Twin Cities. The Frias family's salsa has a loyal following, as do the chile relleno and the carnitas.
Cafe Alma528 University Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Cafe Alma is the new addition to Alex Roberts’ award-winning Restaurant Alma.
Café Lurcat1624 Harmon Place, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Though splashier places have been popping up around Loring Park, Lurcat remains a sophisticated and stylish place to eat. The bar menu's small-plates are perfect for the cocktail set and the cafe menu stays current, yet accessible with modern pr...
Campiello6411 City West Pkwy., Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55344
This D'Amico trattoria is phenomenally refined for the moderate prices. People love its often superb Italian regional fare and relaxed, warm environment.
Cast & Cru5185 Meadville St., Greenwood, Minnesota 55331
Launched in the freshly revamped Old Log Theater, this dining spot features meaty, modern American plates whether you're seeing a show or not.
Cedar + Stone, Urban TableJW Marriott, Mall of America, Bloomington, Minnesota 55425
The sparkly new JW Marriott at MOA has opened an upscale dining room and bar. There's notable efforts to use local products, and the hospitality is top-notch. It's a good zen place to escape the mall hordes.
Chino Latino2916 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Far and away the Twin Cities' most rollicking, youthful, edgy restaurant scene. The menu is culled from many of the equatorial countries of the world and remains more fun than refined. Cocktails are huge and infamous, and the late-night happy ho...
Citizen11 Kellogg Blvd. E., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
Citizen Supper Club has revamped as Citizen. The vibe is still very Mad Men, but there’s a brand new menu, complete with local touches like app boards featuring meats and cheeses from Red Table Meats and Redhead Creamery.
Corner Table4537 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55409
Corner Table has evolved into one of the best neighborhood eateries in town, again. Under the ownership and reign of Thomas Boemer and Nick Rancone, it has become refined but humble and satisfying. A true find.
Esker Grove723 Vineland Place, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Chef Doug Flicker is heading Esker Grove, the new modern and seasonal restaurant in the Walker Art Center.
FireLake Grill House & Cocktail BarRadisson Blu, 31 S. 7th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Cooking with a wood-fired rotisserie and hardwood grill (even in the Mall of America), it turns out tasty and accessible American fare for all three meals.
FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar – Mall of AmericaRadisson Blu Mall of America, 2100 Killebrew Dr., Bloomington, Minnesota 55425
Cooking with a wood-fired rotisserie and hardwood grill, it turns out tasty and accessible American fare for all three meals. The grilled North Shore whitefish and corn-crusted walleye are great.
Fogo de Chao645 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
With its all-you-can-eat menu, strolling gauchos slicing more than a dozen grilled meats tableside, plus a stellar salad bar, Fogo de Chão not only represents great value, but also offers many cuts of meats and flavors not otherwise found in loc...
Ginger Hop Restaurant201 Hennepin Ave. E., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
The team behind Chiang Mai Thai created Ginger Hop with a Vietnamese colonial vibe. The food may have a Southeast Asian influence, but you'll find flavors from all over contributing to innovative dishes, including a kimchi Reuben. The subterrane...
Giulia215 S 4th St, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Hammer & Sickle1300 Lagoon Ave. Ste. 150, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55113
Uptown has a new vodka bar with a light Soviet theme. Check out the menu with a round of pierogis, small plate zakuski offerings, even caviar.
Herbie's on the Park317 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Inspired by Herb Brooks and with a lot of old St. Paul swag, Herbie's on the Park offers up steaks, lobster rolls, and crab cakes in a dining room flanked with a roaring fireplace and marble bar.
Holman's Table644 Bayfield St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55107
Located at the STP airport, and named for daredevil pilot Charles W. “Speed” Holman, Holman's Table is serving up American fare with a twist in travel-inspired surroundings.
I Nonni981 Sibley Memorial Hwy., Lilydale, Minnesota 55118
One of the best Italian restaurants in the Twin Cities is in this Lilydale subdivision. The owners regularly perform magic with homemade salumi (his guanciale is awesome), phenomenally authentic pastas, superb first courses such as beef carpacci...
Kado no Mise33 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
On the ground floor of chef Shigeyuki Furukawa's Japanese restaurant complex, Kado no Mise's menu is simple, delicate, finely crafted seafood and sushi made with the highest quality ingredients available.
Lake & Irving1513 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
The brothers Ikeda have opened this Uptown spot where Asian meets Mediterranean meets Minnesotan. Surprisingly, it all works in a cozy pub-like atmosphere.
Lela5601 W. 78th St., Bloomington, Minnesota 55439
A refreshed space adjacent to the former Sofitel plays sophisticated and modern with crudo, house-made pasta, and some enormous steaks.
Mediterranean Cruise Cafe12500 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, Minnesota 55337
In a grand space, this Med-focused restaurant offers a wide variety of dishes, such as kebabs, pasta, gyros, pizza, and more. Check out one of the weekend belly dancing shows or enjoy a hookah on the patio.
Mercury Dining Room and Rail505 S. Marquette Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Downtowners are happy dancing to Blue Plate's Mercury Dining Room and Rail which opened in the former Brasserie Zentral space.
Mystic Steakhouse2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake, Minnesota 55372
If you're down playing the slots, reward yourself with dinner at this classic casino steak house offering chops, seafood, pastas, salads, and more.
OCTO Fishbar289 E. 5th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
OCTO Fishbar lives alongside Almanac Fish Market and Peterson Meats in the Market House Collaborative.
PLate16323 Main Ave SE, Prior Lake, Minnesota 55372
Pazzaluna Urban Italian360 St. Peter St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
This Italian trattoria has a buzzy after-work scene. Sit at the kitchen bar or chef's table to experience Calabrian mussels, handmade gnocchi, or trout with a horseradish crust.
Pig Ate My Pizza4154 W. Broadway, Robbinsdale, Minnesota 55422
In the former bones of Travail, this cutting-edge pizzeria has risen from the same band of merry cooks. Your pizza might have pork, it might have a smoke-filled dome, it might be covered in potato salad, and that's the fun.
Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge1900 NE Marshall St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55418
Suzi's space is still tikilicious and the menu of kicked-up kitsch bar fare and "Minneapolis" pizza is a great bolster for a night out. The upstairs features three theme bars and a tiki band on weekends. The riverside patio is slamming.
Rinata2451 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
Rinata is an Italian bistro with considerable charm. Simple elegance is applied to the warm, candlelit surroundings as well as the rustic menu. Earthy flavors from all over Italy are featured in dishes such as eggplant involtini, ravioli with br...
Rodizio GrillShoppes at Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove, Minnesota 55369
There's a large salad bar and servers who bring you different cuts of grilled and roasted meats at this all-you-can-eat Brazilian steak house.
Ruth's Chris Steak House920 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Ruth's is perhaps the least flashy of the local high-ticket steak houses. Generous portions, super sides, and great service are its benchmarks.
Saji-Ya695 Grand Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105
Sleek, modern design has refreshed this longtime Grand Avenue girl, known for high-quality sushi, noisy and rollicking teppanyaki tables, skillfully prepared Japanese entrées, and a general commitment to excellence.
Sanctuary903 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415
In this graciously restored fieldstone building, Sanctuary's menu spans the globe with new-age verve. Call it classic fusion—Latino and Asian flavors via French technique. Chef Patrick Atanalian's plates are surprisingly innovative and playful.
Smack Shack603 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
North Loop finally has the fish shack it's been waiting for. Josh Thoma's lobster truck has evolved into a full-service joint with lobster boils, po'boys, two bars, and a giant patio.
Smith & Porter428 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
This new restaurant and bar just opened on the ground level of a senior living apartment building in the Mill District. Check out the stuffed acorn squash or chimichurri lamb.
Stella's Fish Café & Prestige Oyster Bar1400 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Casual seafood specialties such as peel-and-eat shrimp and raw oysters are served in this Uptown restaurant with a rooftop bar.
Tavola823 S 5th Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
OPENING SEPT 20.This farm-to-table Italian eatery is making a play for the heart of East Town.
The Capital Grille801 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
The one chain steak house that can compete with food-focused restaurants for quality and creativity in downtown Minneapolis. Go for the Delmonico rib eye and wonderful creamed spinach.
The Dough Room300 Superior Blvd, Wayzata, Minnesota 55391
The Freehouse701 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Blue Plate's first foray into the brewing biz, this North Loop brewpub serves its own beer and an ambitious menu of drinker's eats.
The Lexington1096 Grand Ave, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105
It's all about bringing back the classics at The Lex, but giving them a place in the now.
The Lowry2112 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
The Lowry's motto: Beer, Whiskey, Oysters, and Eggs. From early morning to late night, the fun and fresh menu aims to feed the young and hungry who crowd the neighborhood apartments.
The Melting Pot80 S. 9th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
There's an all-fondue menu of four-course feasts, as well as other items, including filet mignon, shrimp, sirloin, lobster tails and a vegetarian option. Also cheese and chocolate fondues.
The Oceanaire Seafood Room50 S. 6th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Though the space isn't as cool or swank as it used to be, the fish is still flown-in fresh, the portions generous, and the crab cake the best in town. Happy hour has become a popular pastime.
Tria Restaurant5959 Centerville Rd., North Oaks, Minnesota 55127
This attractive north suburban restaurant feels like a European country house and is popular for gatherings. The food is similarly influenced, hearty, and comforting.
Tullibee300 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Located in the new Hewing Hotel, Tullibee is the restaurant helmed by chef Bradley Day.
Twin Cities 400 Tavern1330 Industrial Blvd. NE, Ste. 400, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413
This is an all-day, independent restaurant with contemporary tavern snacks like fish 'n' chips, porchetta pizza, and a whiskey barrel burger.
Urban Eatery2730 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55416
Calhoun Beach Club's edgy eatery. Focused on fresh & local food, the menu plays with a few foodie touches such as duck nachos, house smoked pork chop. Local farms get a nod on the menu.
al Vento5001 34th Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55417
Warm and upscale, this Italian trattoria, in a part of town thin on options, prides itself on its scratch cooking, from housemade mozzarella to fresh pasta.
moto-i2940 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Besides being the first sake brewpub outside of Japan, moto-i has really come into its own as a Japanese izakaya with ramen, whole fish, a crazy brunch menu, and one of the more zen rooftops in town.
ninetwentyfive925 Lake St., Wayzata, Minnesota 55391
In the Landing Hotel, ninetwentyfive's menu is upscale-local with things like a walleye roll that will knock you into the lake. In a good way.
