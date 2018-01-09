Josh Cellars Wine

In 2007, Joseph Carr launched Josh Cellars, wines that represent the best of California: bold, rich wines that are approachable and balanced. Sourced from across many great California wine growing regions, every vintage represents a labor of love, a commitment to quality, and a very personal promise to make great wine, in honor of his dad, Josh.

Josh Cellars is proud to partner with Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s Restaurant Week this year. With by-the-glass pricing, and offerings in almost every varietal, there is a wine that will work with your special Restaurant Week Menu! Participating restaurants also have the opportunity to offer to their guests a “glass on Josh” offer- when your guests order 2 glasses, they will receive $10 back from Josh Cellars (or $20 back when they buy a bottle), by filling out a simple online form here. Please reach out to Lindsay.topp@deutschfamily.com to place your order today!

Restaurants participating in “Glass on Josh” include: