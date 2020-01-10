Restaurant Week February 2020

- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
4 Bells1610 Harmon Place, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
The former Joe's Garage is busy with the Loring Park set dipping in for fried chicken, oysters, and low-country cocktails. The rooftop is year-round with great views.
6Smith294 Grove Ln. E., Wayzata, Minnesota 55391
A swanky urban restaurant took up the old Boatworks building on Lake Minnetonka. There's a serious selection of beef and lobster dishes on the menu, plus some of the best cocktails west of the 494.
Baja Haus830 E. Lake St., Wayzata, Minnesota 55391
Baja Haus is providing beachy waves of tacos to the Wayzata lakeside set.
Baldamar1642 County Road B2 W, Roseville, City of, Minnesota 55113
Feel on top of the food chain at Baldamar, an innovative new steakhouse. Located in Roseville, next to Rosedale Center, it keeps old-school craft at its center for the modern meat eater. Every steak is aged for 40 days for peak flavor.
Barbette1600 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Barbette is best known for its simple French fare, but it's also great for after-work cocktails or late-night eats.
Beacon Public HouseCommons Hotel, 615 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Located in the Commons Hotel in the U of M area, this pub aims to be a cut above the regular college bar. There are still a lot of screens, but also craft beer and creative food.
Birch's on the Lake1310 Wayzata Blvd. W., Long Lake, Minnesota 55356
Birch's combines classic recipes with modern ingredients. Familiar yet fresh, the menu offers crispy flatbreads, generous sandwiches, and a signature pan-fried Chicken-in-the-Rough.
Boca Chica Restaurante Mexicano y Cantina11 Cesar Chavez St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55107
Since 1964, Boca Chica has been serving fresh family-recipe Mexican food to the Twin Cities. The Frias family's salsa has a loyal following, as do the chile relleno and the carnitas.
Book Club5411 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419
In the former Cafe Maude space known as Book Club is serving up fried chicken sandwiches, broccoli mac and cheese, and brunch on the weekends.
Bourbon Butcher20700 Chippendale Ave., Farmington, Minnesota 55024
The casual eatery is whiskey-focused and decked from stem to stern in barrels and staves.
Café Lurcat1624 Harmon Place, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Cast & Cru5185 Meadville St., Greenwood, Minnesota 55331
Launched in the freshly revamped Old Log Theater, this dining spot features meaty, modern American plates whether you're seeing a show or not.
Cedar + Stone, Urban TableJW Marriott, Mall of America, Bloomington, Minnesota 55425
The sparkly new JW Marriott at MOA has opened an upscale dining room and bar. There's notable efforts to use local products, and the hospitality is top-notch. It's a good zen place to escape the mall hordes.
Esker Grove723 Vineland Place, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Chef Doug Flicker is heading Esker Grove, the new modern and seasonal restaurant in the Walker Art Center.
Fig & Farro3001 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
There's no meat in the house at all, but it's not strictly vegan, there are eggs and cheese in some dishes.
Fogo de Chao645 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
With its all-you-can-eat menu, strolling gauchos slicing more than a dozen grilled meats tableside, plus a stellar salad bar, Fogo de Chão not only represents great value, but also offers many cuts of meats and flavors not otherwise found in loc...
Ginger Hop Restaurant201 Hennepin Ave. E., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
The team behind Chiang Mai Thai created Ginger Hop with a Vietnamese colonial vibe. The food may have a Southeast Asian influence, but you'll find flavors from all over contributing to innovative dishes, including a kimchi Reuben. The subterrane...
Giulia215 S 4th St, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Giulia serves elevated Northern Italian dishes from within its lush interior space, an atmosphere accentuated with marble and plants. Don't miss out on the table-side mozzarella cart!
Grill Hall Brazilian Steakhouse9695 63rd Ave N, Maple Grove, Minnesota 55369
At the Grill Hall, enjoy Brazilian favorites from Brazil natives Eliane Strouth (the owner of Lily’s Cafe) and Marcio Demoarais (self-described master churrasqueiro), who sought to bring the flavors of their country to their new home.
Hammer & Sickle1300 Lagoon Ave. Ste. 150, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55113
Uptown has a new vodka bar with a light Soviet theme. Check out the menu with a round of pierogis, small plate zakuski offerings, even caviar.
Herbie's on the Park317 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Inspired by Herb Brooks and with a lot of old St. Paul swag, Herbie's on the Park offers up steaks, lobster rolls, and crab cakes in a dining room flanked with a roaring fireplace and marble bar.
Holman's Table644 Bayfield St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55107
Located at the STP airport, and named for daredevil pilot Charles W. “Speed” Holman, Holman's Table is serving up American fare with a twist in travel-inspired surroundings.
In Bloom928 7th St W, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55102
Located with Keg & Case, this fine dining concept incorporates seasonal ingredients with seafood, fowl, game meats, and foraged foods cooked over an open fire.
Kendall's Tavern & ChophouseBunker Hills Golf Club, Coon Rapids, Minnesota 55448
The Bunker Hills Golf Club has a new draw for the clubhouse: Kendall's has opened with a hearty menu of American tavern fare. Look for big sandwiches, hefty burgers, and wood-fired meats.
Lake & Irving1513 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
The brothers Ikeda have opened this Uptown spot where Asian meets Mediterranean meets Minnesotan. Surprisingly, it all works in a cozy pub-like atmosphere.
Legends Club Grill8670 Credit River Blvd. , Prior Lake, City of, Minnesota 55372
Take in the views of the golf course from Legends Grill, the upscale casual American eatery.
Lela5601 W. 78th St., Bloomington, Minnesota 55439
A refreshed space adjacent to the former Sofitel plays sophisticated and modern with crudo, house-made pasta, and some enormous steaks.
Mediterranean Cruise Cafe12500 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, Minnesota 55337
In a grand space, this Med-focused restaurant offers a wide variety of dishes, such as kebabs, pasta, gyros, pizza, and more. Check out one of the weekend belly dancing shows or enjoy a hookah on the patio.
Mercury Dining Room and Rail505 S. Marquette Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Downtowners are happy dancing to Blue Plate's Mercury Dining Room and Rail which opened in the former Brasserie Zentral space.
Nico's Taco & Tequila Bar2516 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
In the former Birdhouse on Hennepin, Nico's is serving up affordable and casual tacos with fresh salsas and tequila drinks.
Nico’s Taco & Tequila Bar - St. Paul2260 Como Avenue, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55108
With locations on Hennepin and Como, Nico's is serving up affordable and casual tacos with fresh salsas and tequila drinks.
OCTO Fishbar289 E. 5th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
OCTO Fishbar lives alongside Almanac Fish Market and Peterson Meats in the Market House Collaborative.
PLate16323 Main Ave SE, Prior Lake, Minnesota 55372
PLate is an upscale neighborhood eatery in downtown Prior Lake producing distinctive, high-quality American food and beverages.
Pazzaluna Urban Italian360 St. Peter St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
This Italian trattoria has a buzzy after-work scene. Sit at the kitchen bar or chef's table to experience Calabrian mussels, handmade gnocchi, or trout with a horseradish crust.
Pig Ate My Pizza4154 W. Broadway, Robbinsdale, Minnesota 55422
In the former bones of Travail, this cutting-edge pizzeria has risen from the same band of merry cooks. Your pizza might have pork, it might have a smoke-filled dome, it might be covered in potato salad, and that's the fun.
Rinata2451 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
Rinata is an Italian bistro with considerable charm. Simple elegance is applied to the warm, candlelit surroundings as well as the rustic menu. Earthy flavors from all over Italy are featured in dishes such as eggplant involtini, ravioli with br...
Smack Shack603 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
North Loop finally has the fish shack it's been waiting for. Josh Thoma's lobster truck has evolved into a full-service joint with lobster boils, po'boys, two bars, and a giant patio.
St. Genevieve5003 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419
Steven Brown has opened his French tavern in the former Lynn on Bryant space. Expect a casual spot that feels like it's been there a long time, sporting a big list of bubbles and open-faced tartines.
St. Paul Grill350 Market St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
There's no denying the appeal of downtown St. Paul's clubby home for power lunches, decadent brunches, and winning pre-theater dinners. The food is classic American, the simpler the better. It's the place to be seen if you're a Capitol mover and...
Stella's Fish Café & Prestige Oyster Bar1400 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Casual seafood specialties such as peel-and-eat shrimp and raw oysters are served in this Uptown restaurant with a rooftop bar.
T. Morris Pub and Grill9555 Wedgewood Dr., Woodbury, Minnesota 55125
English-inspired pub fare is the name of the game at this Woodbury spot.
The Brooklyn8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota 55443
This contemporary American-bistro style restaurant on the Edinburgh USA Championship Golf Course offers a variety of dining options with locally sourced ingredients for a quick lunch or a savory dinner.
The Bungalow Club4300 EAST LAKE STREET, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406
This neighborhood restaurant specializes in handmade pasta, "comfortably adventurous" plates, and wine and cocktails.
The Lexington1096 Grand Ave, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105
It's all about bringing back the classics at The Lex, but giving them a place in the now.
The Lowry2112 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
The Lowry's motto: Beer, Whiskey, Oysters, and Eggs. From early morning to late night, the fun and fresh menu aims to feed the young and hungry who crowd the neighborhood apartments.
The Lynhall2640 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Part cafe, part bar, part private event space, part business incubator, part TV studio, but all de-lovely in design, this space is a looker.
The Melting Pot80 S. 9th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
There's an all-fondue menu of four-course feasts, as well as other items, including filet mignon, shrimp, sirloin, lobster tails and a vegetarian option. Also cheese and chocolate fondues.
The Oceanaire Seafood Room50 S. 6th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Though the space isn't as cool or swank as it used to be, the fish is still flown-in fresh, the portions generous, and the crab cake the best in town. Happy hour has become a popular pastime.
Tilia2726 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55410
This tiny restaurant is the culmination of a lifetime's work for chef Steven Brown. The clean, intimate space is anchored by an open kitchen where the chef and his team cook modern American food with focused flavors.
Tiny Diner1024 E. 38th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407
A true collaboration between farm and chef has resulted in a fresh and ever-changing menu at this Powderhorn diner. On site gardens and bee hives brings a new meaning to local eats.
Tria Restaurant5959 Centerville Rd., North Oaks, Minnesota 55127
This attractive north suburban restaurant feels like a European country house and is popular for gatherings. The food is similarly influenced, hearty, and comforting.
Twin Cities 400 Tavern1330 Industrial Blvd. NE, Ste. 400, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413
This is an all-day, independent restaurant with contemporary tavern snacks like fish 'n' chips, porchetta pizza, and a whiskey barrel burger.
Urban Eatery2730 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55416
Calhoun Beach Club's edgy eatery. Focused on fresh & local food, the menu plays with a few foodie touches such as duck nachos, house smoked pork chop. Local farms get a nod on the menu.
moto-i2940 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Besides being the first sake brewpub outside of Japan, moto-i has really come into its own as a Japanese izakaya with ramen, whole fish, a crazy brunch menu, and one of the more zen rooftops in town.
