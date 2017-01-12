Restaurant Week February 2017
Aenean et ornare sem, condimentum egestas sapien. Donec in hendrerit nisl. Vestibulum felis erat, tempus vitae est eu, pretium adipiscing quam. Sed dictum placerat venenatis. Duis convallis id massa at adipiscing. Aenean porta, dui a tincidunt mattis, orci ante convallis sapien, non vestibulum metus tortor sed dolor.
Search participating restaurants...
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
-
1
6Smith294 Grove Ln. E., Wayzata, Minnesota 55391
A swanky urban restaurant took up the old Boatworks building on Lake Minnetonka. There's a serious selection of beef and lobster dishes on the menu, plus some of the best cocktails west of the 494.
-
2
Barbette1600 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
It actually doesn't matter who the chef is at this bohemian spot, it cranks out thoughtful French bistro food, great late-night nosh, and some of the best frites around. Check out the extensive list of Champagne and bubblies.
-
3
Betty Danger's Country Club2501 NE Marshall St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55418
The original Psycho Suzi's space reinvents itself as a cheeky prepster haven. The menu is Mexican-gone-East Coast, but the amenities are where it's at: a mini-golf course weaves through the restaurant and a dining car ferris wheel stands outside.
-
4
Birch's on the Lake1310 Wayzata Blvd. W., Long Lake, Minnesota 55356
Birch's combines classic recipes with modern ingredients. Familiar yet fresh, the menu offers crispy flatbreads, generous sandwiches, and a signature pan-fried Chicken-in-the-Rough.
-
5
Bloomington ChopHouse3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington, Minnesota 55437
Surprisingly modern for a suburban hotel restaurant, the ChopHouse offers steakhouse dishes with a contemporary edge, such as wagyu carpaccio, as well as traditional steaks and chops.
-
6
Borough730 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
The hot spot in the North Loop, Borough is a modern small-plates restaurant on the main floor with a plush, swank cocktail den called Parlour in the basement.
-
7
Café Lurcat1624 Harmon Place, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Though splashier places have been popping up around Loring Park, Lurcat remains a sophisticated and stylish place to eat. The bar menu's small-plates are perfect for the cocktail set and the cafe menu stays current, yet accessible with modern pr...
-
8
Campiello6411 City West Pkwy., Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55344
This D'Amico trattoria is phenomenally refined for the moderate prices. People love its often superb Italian regional fare and relaxed, warm environment.
-
9
Cantina LaredoMall of America, Bloomington, Minnesota 55425
Right off the packed food court on level three, this new Mexican spot has a quieter, more upscale vibe. No sombreros, but a great guacamole and some worthy margaritas for weary shoppers.
-
10
Cast & Cru5185 Meadville St., Greenwood, Minnesota 55331
Launched in the freshly revamped Old Log Theater, this dining spot features meaty, modern American plates whether you're seeing a show or not.
-
11
Cedar + Stone, Urban TableJW Marriott, Mall of America, Bloomington, Minnesota 55425
The sparkly new JW Marriott at MOA has opened an upscale dining room and bar. There's notable efforts to use local products, and the hospitality is top-notch. It's a good zen place to escape the mall hordes.
-
12
Citizen Supper Club11 Kellogg Blvd. E., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
Chef John Occhiato (formerly of Cosmos and D'Amico Cucina) is back in the game, with some classic plates: Duck a l'orange, lobster club, steak Diane, and hey there's a cheeseball for the table.
-
13
Copper Hen Cakery & Kitchen2515 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
A Kickstarter-funded spot that takes a local, scratch cooking approach to cakes, breads, and rustic mains like pizzas, burgers, and goulash.
-
14
Copper Pot Indian Grill10 S. 5th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
This downtown Indian eatery is one of the better lunch spots. The vindaloos are excellent.
-
15
Corner Table4537 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55409
Corner Table has evolved into one of the best neighborhood eateries in town, again. Under the ownership and reign of Thomas Boemer and Nick Rancone, it has become refined but humble and satisfying. A true find.
-
16
Crooners Lounge and Supper Club6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55432
Live music in the lounge is the main attraction here, alongside classic cocktails and supper club-style fare.
-
17
FireLake Grill House & Cocktail BarRadisson Blu Mall of America, 2100 Killebrew Dr., Bloomington, Minnesota 55425
Cooking with a wood-fired rotisserie and hardwood grill, it turns out tasty and accessible American fare for all three meals. The grilled North Shore whitefish and corn-crusted walleye are great.
-
18
Fogo de Chao645 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Fogo de Chão is an authentic Brazilian Steakhouse (Churrascaria) that has been setting the standard in Brazil for the past 36 years. The menu includes a wealth of savory, fire-roasted meats carved tableside by Brazilian trained gaucho chefs, including house specialties like Picanha (signature sirloin), Filet Mignon, Ribeye, Fraldinha (Brazilian sirloin) Cordeiro (lamb) and more. Each experience starts at the gourmet Market Table & Feijoada Bar featuring seasonal salads, fresh vegetables, feijoada (traditional black bean stew served over rice), soups and more. In addition to the main dishes, enjoy a variety of traditional Brazilian side dishes such as the world famous pão de queijo (warm cheese bread) served tableside. To further complement the dining experience, the restaurant offers an award-winning wine list, tempting dessert menu, and creative and classic cocktails. Guests can also choose to enjoy lighter seafood selections or enjoy the gourmet Market Table only option.
-
19
Gianni's Steakhouse635 E. Lake St., Wayzata, Minnesota 55391
An independent suburban steak house that caters to the well-heeled with dry-aged steaks, large pastas, and a signature tableside-spun salad.
-
20
Ginger Hop Restaurant201 Hennepin Ave. E., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
The team behind Chiang Mai Thai created Ginger Hop with a Vietnamese colonial vibe. The food may have a Southeast Asian influence, but you'll find flavors from all over contributing to innovative dishes, including a kimchi Reuben. The subterrane...
-
21
Hammer & Sickle1300 Lagoon Ave. Ste. 150, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55113
Uptown has a new vodka bar with a light Soviet theme. Check out the menu with a round of pierogis, small plate zakuski offerings, even caviar.
-
22
HauteDish119 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Chef Landon Schoenefeld delivers tricked-out renditions of homey food. The menu, divided into First, Middle, and Last, offers all sorts of foodist fun, from General Tso's sweetbreads to a cube of fried chicken, while still managing a South Dakot...
-
23
Herbie's on the Park317 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Inspired by Herb Brooks and with a lot of old St. Paul swag, Herbie's on the Park offers up steaks, lobster rolls, and crab cakes in a dining room flanked with a roaring fireplace and marble bar.
-
24
It's Greek to Me626 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Family-owned and a LynLake landmark for more than 25 years, it offers moussaka, spanakopita, kebabs, appetizers, and lamb dishes, plus seafood and vegetarian specialties.
-
25
Kincaid's380 St. Peter St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Kincaid's in St. Paul is the boomer and senior set's special-occasion headquarters, specializing in accommodating service and a lively bar scene. Traditional meat, fish, potato menu.
-
26
Kincaid's8400 Normandale Lake Blvd., Bloomington, Minnesota 55437
Kincaid's in Bloomington is the boomer and senior set's special-occasion headquarters, specializing in accommodating service and a lively bar scene. Traditional meat, fish, potato menu.
-
27
Lake & Irving1513 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
The brothers Ikeda have opened this Uptown spot where Asian meets Mediterranean meets Minnesotan. Surprisingly, it all works in a cozy pub-like atmosphere.
-
28
Lela5601 W. 78th St., Bloomington, Minnesota 55439
A refreshed space adjacent to the former Sofitel plays sophisticated and modern with crudo, house-made pasta, and some enormous steaks.
-
29
Lucia's Restaurant and Wine Bar1432 W. 31st St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Lucia Watson's cozy storefront doesn't miss a beat. From her weekly changing menu of creative seasonal, regional fare to the great wine bar and lovely brunches, Lucia's remains worthy of national acclaim.
-
30
Mediterranean Cruise Cafe12500 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, Minnesota 55337
In a grand space, this Med-focused restaurant offers a wide variety of dishes, such as kebabs, pasta, gyros, pizza, and more. Check out one of the weekend belly dancing shows or enjoy a hookah on the patio.
-
31
Monello Cucina1115 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Hotel Ivy's restaurant is a slice of coastal Italy in the hands of chef Mike DeCamp, from the menu full of fresh crudo to the gilded interior. Head to the basement for the darkly cool cocktail bar, Constantine.
-
32
Mystic SteakhouseMystic Lake Casino Hotel, Prior Lake, Minnesota 55372
If you're down playing the slots, reward yourself with dinner at this classic casino steak house offering chops, seafood, pastas, salads, and more.
-
33
Nico's Taco & Tequila Bar2516 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
In the former Birdhouse on Hennepin, Nico's is serving up affordable and casual tacos with fresh salsas and tequila drinks.
-
34
Normandy KitchenNormandy Inn & Suites, 405 S. 8th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
The menu offers classics such as crab cakes and cobb salad, but also plays with more modern flavors, as with the cider-brined pork tenderloin.
-
35
Parma 82005600 W. 83rd St., Bloomington, Minnesota 55437
D'Amico's Bloomington Italian restaurant has a huge, stellar patio that includes two fireplaces. Look for classic Italian recipes, a great antipasti selection, and fresh cocktails.
-
36
Pazzaluna Urban Italian360 St. Peter St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
This Italian trattoria has a buzzy after-work scene. Sit at the kitchen bar or chef's table to experience Calabrian mussels, handmade gnocchi, or trout with a horseradish crust.
-
37
Pig Ate My Pizza4154 W. Broadway, Robbinsdale, Minnesota 55422
In the former bones of Travail, this cutting-edge pizzeria has risen from the same band of merry cooks. Your pizza might have pork, it might have a smoke-filled dome, it might be covered in potato salad, and that's the fun.
-
38
Poor Richard's Commonhouse8301 Normandale Blvd., Bloomington, Minnesota 55438
These are locally owned sports bars with hearty sandwiches, burgers, and plenty of walleye to go around.
-
39
Rodizio GrillShoppes at Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove, Minnesota 55369
There's a large salad bar and servers who bring you different cuts of grilled and roasted meats at this all-you-can-eat Brazilian steak house.
-
40
Ruth's Chris Steak House920 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Ruth's is perhaps the least flashy of the local high-ticket steak houses. Generous portions, super sides, and great service are its benchmarks.
-
41
Sanctuary903 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415
In this graciously restored fieldstone building, Sanctuary's menu spans the globe with new-age verve. Call it classic fusion—Latino and Asian flavors via French technique. Chef Patrick Atanalian's plates are surprisingly innovative and playful.
-
42
Smack Shack603 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
North Loop finally has the fish shack it's been waiting for. Josh Thoma's lobster truck has evolved into a full-service joint with lobster boils, po'boys, two bars, and a giant patio.
-
43
St. Paul Grill350 Market St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
There's no denying the appeal of downtown St. Paul's clubby home for power lunches, decadent brunches, and winning pre-theater dinners. The food is classic American, the simpler the better. It's the place to be seen if you're a Capitol mover and...
-
44
Stella's Fish Café & Prestige Oyster Bar1400 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Casual seafood specialties such as peel-and-eat shrimp and raw oysters are served in this Uptown restaurant with a rooftop bar.
-
45
The Melting Pot80 S. 9th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
There's an all-fondue menu of four-course feasts, as well as other items, including filet mignon, shrimp, sirloin, lobster tails and a vegetarian option. Also cheese and chocolate fondues.
-
46
The Oceanaire Seafood Room50 S. 6th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Though the space isn't as cool or swank as it used to be, the fish is still flown-in fresh, the portions generous, and the crab cake the best in town. Happy hour has become a popular pastime.
-
47
The Sheridan Room337 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413
In the old bones of the Modern Café, the Sheridan Room seems to fit right in the neighborhood. More booths, some tasty comfort food eats such as chicken dinner and grilled cheese, and cocktails to boot.
-
48
Tiny Diner1024 E. 38th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407
A true collaboration between farm and chef has resulted in a fresh and ever-changing menu at this Powderhorn diner. On site gardens and bee hives brings a new meaning to local eats.
-
49
Tria Restaurant5959 Centerville Rd., North Oaks, Minnesota 55127
This attractive north suburban restaurant feels like a European country house and is popular for gatherings. The food is similarly influenced, hearty, and comforting.
-
50
Urban Eatery2730 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55416
Calhoun Beach Club's edgy eatery. Focused on fresh & local food, the menu plays with a few foodie touches such as duck nachos, house smoked pork chop. Local farms get a nod on the menu.
-
51
Victor's on Water205 Water St., Excelsior, Minnesota 55331
Traditional Italian food with a Midwest spin (no shortage of pork or beef on the menu), plus a handful of cheffy pizzas.
-
52
Vieux Carré408 St. Peter St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
The Artists' Quarter has been cleaned up and refreshed as this New Orleans–inspired jazz joint. Creole food matched with stepped-up cocktails make this spot a St. Paul destination (and not just because the kitchen is open late).
-
53
Willy McCoys10700 France Ave S., Bloomington, Minnesota 55437
Settle down for a burger or apps in this whiskey-focused, prohibition-themed spot.
-
54
al Vento5001 34th Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55417
Warm and upscale, this Italian trattoria, in a part of town thin on options, prides itself on its scratch cooking, from housemade mozzarella to fresh pasta.
-
55
moto-i2940 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Besides being the only sake brewpub outside of Japan, moto-i has really come into its own as a Japanese izakaya with ramen, whole fish, a crazy brunch menu, and one of the more zen rooftops in town.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)