Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s Restaurant Week is thrilled to partner with The Aliveness Project to help support those in Minnesota living with HIV.

The Aliveness Project is a local nonprofit organization and community center that facilitates community building, offers nutrition and wellness services, and links members to resources to lead healthy, self-directed lives.

Dining Out For Life® is an annual fundraising event facilitated by The Aliveness Project where community members come together to participate in a day of eating out at restaurants that have committed to donating a percentage of their profits to AIDS service agencies in their city. Last year alone, over 160 restaurants in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Greater MN joined the 3,000 restaurants in over 50 cities in the country to participate in Dining Out For Life®.

This fundraiser will be held on Thursday, April 26th. To see a list of participating restaurants, or to join Mpls.St.Paul Magazine in sponsoring and donating (or you can volunteer too!) for Dining Out For Life® please click here to visit their website.