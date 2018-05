1. The project can be located anywhere.

2. The project must be designed by a licensed Minnesota architect (including AIA-certified architects).

3. New construction, remodel, or renovation of an existing residence (the transformation must include significant change to the existing dwelling).

4. Construction completed after January 1, 2013.

5. Submissions may include projects that have been featured in other publications or have won previous awards (with the exception of RAVE Awards).