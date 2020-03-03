About Outstanding Nurses

Now in our 9th year, the Outstanding Nurses Awards continues to seek the best nurses in the Twin Cities.

Each spring, we at Mpls.St.Paul Magazine ask the nursing community and the public to share the names of individuals they believe exemplify an outstanding nurse in the Twin Cities. This year, nominations flooded in from colleagues, managers, institutions, family members, friends, and—yes, patients—who were proud of a nurse’s work. The stories that people shared are inspiring, joyful, and at times heartbreaking, but overall make us proud to know how these nurses are sharing their talents in our community. Together, the stories paint a full-bodied picture of a profession that in one way or another touches us all.

These awards are also not possible without our sponsors.