Stephanie March

Food and dining editor Stephanie March works around the clock covering the local dining scene. Stephanie oversees our monthly coverage in the magazine, and guides multiple cover stories annually in the areas of dining and beverage trends. When not out searching for the perfect bite or best Sazerac, she can be found on her weekend radio show, Weekly Dish on myTalk 107.1, her Friday morning Fox 9 segment, and frequently on KSTP’s Twin Cities Live. Stephanie blogs about the latest dining news, and orchestrates Friday’s popular (and award-winning) The Feed e-newsletter. While being very visible at Mpls.St.Paul Magazine events and other food-related events around the Twin Cities as a host, judge, or panelist, she’s really just looking for a dare-to-be-great egg sandwich.