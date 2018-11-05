November Healthmakers Panelists

Adam Gerrit Van Dijk, MD

Dr. Van Dijk completed his medical school training at the University of Colorado Schoolof Medicine and today provides acute or urgent care, outpatient procedures such asvasectomies, joint injections and skin biopsies as well as hospital inpatient care andchronic disease management. Dr. Van Dijk lives in Minneapolis with his wife and threechildren. He enjoys playing sports, working outside and home renovation.

Todd Love, MD

Dr. Love completed his medical school training at the University of Minnesota andconsiders his role as that of an advisor, bringing appropriate information to help peoplemake the best choices they can regarding their healthcare needs. In addition to servingas the North Memorial Health Clinic – New Hope physician lead, Dr. Love’s practiceincludes spending one out of eight weeks working North Memorial’s inpatient hospitalservice. Dr. Love grew up in Washington state and enjoys being active, spending timeriding bikes and cross country skiing. He also likes camping in the Boundary WatersCanoe Area Wilderness, having taken over 50 trips in the past 25 years in all fourseasons. Dr. Love is married and has three adult children.