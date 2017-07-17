MPLS.ST.PAUL MAGAZINE SECOND ANNUAL MADE IN THE NORTH AWARDS OFFICIAL RULES

1. ENTRY: No purchase necessary to participate or win. A purchase will not improve one's chance of winning. Void where prohibited. All federal, state and local taxes apply. All entries must include the information requested by Sponsor to be eligible. All entries must be received within the time period stated by Sponsor during the Contest to be eligible to win a prize. Late and/or subsequent entries per person, per household per email address and/or username will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for failure to receive an entry for any reason including but not limited to submission and/or transmission failures, technical malfunctions and/or other conditions beyond its reasonable control. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means are void. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

2. ELIGIBILITY: To participate, you must be a legal US resident, twenty-one (21) years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine, MSP Communications, and its sponsors and advertising agencies, and members of the immediate family of any such persons are not eligible to participate and/or win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, domestic partners, siblings, parents, children, grandparents, grandchildren, or other family extension, and any other persons residing at the same household whether or not related. To be eligible to enter the Contest you must be a maker, artisan or business located in the the “North” as described in Section 3, and making a Product that fits into one of the following five (5) categories (“Categories”):

HOME : Furniture, textiles, pillows, cabinetry, gardening products

: Furniture, textiles, pillows, cabinetry, gardening products OUTDOOR: Sports and recreation gear including bicycles, boats, oars, fishing rods, cases for outdoor products

Sports and recreation gear including bicycles, boats, oars, fishing rods, cases for outdoor products DRINK : Beverage products including craft beer, small-batch sodas, cocktail mixes, wine, juices, distilled drinks

: Beverage products including craft beer, small-batch sodas, cocktail mixes, wine, juices, distilled drinks FOOD : Packaged goods including artisanal cheese, jams, sauces, breads, pies, meats

: Packaged goods including artisanal cheese, jams, sauces, breads, pies, meats STYLE: Apparel, jewelry, scarves, shoes, handbags, hats

3. CONTEST DESCRIPTION. The “2nd Annual Made in the North Awards” (“Contest”) is a Contest sponsored by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine (“Magazine”). This Contest recognizes the achievements of makers, artisans or businesses located in one of the following states; Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota (the “North”) that manufactures or produces a product (“Product”) in the North that fits into one of the six (5) Categories listed in Section 5 below. Entrants (“Entrant” “you” or “your”) will be judged and eligible to win a prize subject to these Official Rules (“Rules”). One (1) overall grand prize winner (“Overall Grand Prize Winner”) will be selected and win $5,000, a full page ad, and be featured in the January 2018 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. All winners will be notified in November and featured in the Magazine.

4. SPONSOR. The Contest is sponsored by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine (“Sponsor”), 220 South 6th Street, Suite 500, Minneapolis, MN 55402

5. PRIZES. (1) One overall Grand Prize Winner will be selected by the judges based on the judging criteria described below and will win $5,000 cash, will be named by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine editors as the overall winner AND winner in their category, receive (1) full page ad in an upcoming issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine (date at Sponsor’s discretion), and be included in marketing, promotion and PR as determined by Sponsor. Each of the five (5) Categories will have a winner (collectively, the “Category Winners”) for a total of five (5) Category Winners. One (1) of the five (5) Category Winners will advance as the “Overall Winner”, so the four (4) remaining Category winners will each win; $500 cash prize, will be named as a Category Winner, receive (1) 1/3 page ad in an upcoming issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine (date at Sponsor’s discretion), and be included in marketing, promotion and PR as determined by Sponsor. Three (3) Runner-ups per Category will be named “Category Runner-Ups” for a total of 15 Runner-Ups and will receive editorial mention where applicable and at Sponsor’s discretion. The Overall Grand Prize Winner and each of the Category Winners will be featured in the January 2018 issue of the Magazine. Size of write-up, product description and photo choice are all at Sponsor’s discretion. Prizes may not be substituted, transferred or assigned except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Prize includes only what is specified in the prize description. Sponsor will not consider or fulfill any requests for additional or alternate prizes.

6. CONTEST DATES. The Contest commences at 12:01 AM (CST) on July 18, 2017 and ends at 11:59 PM (CST) on August 31, 2017 (the “Contest Period”). All Entries must be received by 11:59 PM (CST) on August 31, 2017. Sponsor’s computer is the official time keeping device for entry into the Contest. No Entries into the Contest will be accepted before or after the Contest Period.

7. HOW TO ENTER. To enter, please visit http://www.mspmag.com/north (the “Site”) during the Contest Period, timely submit the required administrative non-refundable fee of $25.00 for entries and complete all of the required fields of the Contest entry form (“Entry Form”). As part of completing the Entry Form, you must upload three (3) photos of your product which comply with these Rules (“Photos”) and acknowledge that you have read and agree to comply with these Rules and that all interpretations of these Rules by Sponsor are final in all matters relating to the Contest. Your photos may be submitted in any of the following file formats: JPG, GIF or PNG and under 3MB each. Any photos submitted by an entrant must be in one of the allowed formats and photos larger than 3MB will not be accepted. All photos must be original, unpublished and the sole property of the entrant. In addition, photos may not contain the trademarks of any third party, nor may they contain lewd, inappropriate, threatening or obscene, defamatory or libelous images or content. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, display any submitted photo in any media, including on Sponsor's websites. By submitting a photo, entrants agree that the photo does not infringe on the intellectual property or other rights of any third party, does not violate any laws, nor does it contain a virus. The Entry Form and the Photos together comprise the “Entry”. One Entry per Entrant will be accepted. Only fully completed Entries are eligible. All Entries (subject to your rights in your personal data specified on the Entry Form) become the sole and exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. You will take all further acts necessary to effectuate the intent of these Rules, including, without limitation, executing and delivering to Sponsor all such agreements, contracts and any other documents to confirm Sponsor’s ownership of the Entries. By entering this Contest, you acknowledge that you are ready, able and willing to partake in media opportunities (including but not limited to interviews, photos, sound bites, video footage, and the sharing of the information in your entry form with third parties participating in such media opportunities) as required by Sponsor in connection with the Contest. The Overall Grand Prize Winner will be required to complete other forms and releases as set forth below.

8. PRODUCT QUALIFICATIONS. The Product that you submit for consideration into the Contest may only be submitted into one (1) Category and must be your sole creative work and must not incorporate ideas or work of any other person or material that would require the consent of a third party in any jurisdiction or under any applicable law. Without limitation, the Product must not infringe or violate any trademark, copyright, publicity right, privacy or any other right of any other person or entity, under any applicable law. By submitting an Entry, you represent and warrant to Sponsor that the Product, Entry and everything depicted in the Photos are wholly original and do not infringe upon or otherwise violate any right of any person, entity, or any law, rule or regulation. Violation or breach of these representations or warranties may subject you to penalties and damages under applicable law and will result in disqualification from the Contest. By entering the Contest, You agree that Sponsor may post your Photos and Product or any part thereof on the Site. Sponsor does not guarantee the posting of any Photo or Product. You understand that your name and biographical data (as entered on the Entry Form) may also be posted on the Site in connection with the Contest.

9. PHOTO/CONTET RESTRICTIONS. Neither the Photos nor the Product may contain, as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion, any content that:

Is sexually explicit or suggestive; unnecessarily violent or derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group; profane or pornographic; contains nudity;

Promotes illegal drugs or substances;

Is obscene or offensive; endorses any form of hate or hate group;

Defames, misrepresents or contains disparaging remarks about Sponsor or its products or other people, products or companies;

Contains trademarks, logos or trade dress (such as distinctive packaging or phraseology) owned by any entity other than yourself;

Contains copyrighted materials owned by any entity (including photographs and other works of art or images);

Advertises or promotes any brand or product of any kind other than your Product;

Contains any personal identification, such as personal names, street or email addresses, or phone numbers other than your own;

Violates or encourages the violation of any law, rule or regulation;

Contains materials embodying the names, likenesses or other indicia identifying any person other than yourself or your Product, including, without limitation, celebrities and/or other public or private figures, living or dead;

Promotes any particular political party, agenda or message; and/or

Communicates messages or images inconsistent with the positive image and/or goodwill to which Sponsor wishes to associate.

Any Entry which contains Photos/Content with any of the above will be considered void.

10. ODDS. The odds of becoming the Overall Grand Prize Winner or one of the Category Winners depends on the number of eligible Entries received by Sponsor.

11. OWNERSHIP/OTHER RIGHTS. Sponsor will solely and exclusively own all right, title and interest in and to the Contest Materials (as defined below), including without limitation all copyrights, trademarks, trade dress, good will, depictions, designs, exploitation rights, creative works, concepts, plans, titles, ideas, and the like therein, in perpetuity and throughout the universe for use in all media and forms of expression and communication now known or hereafter developed. “Contest Materials” include, to the extent applicable (1) any information and material, including the Photos/Content submitted by you in connection with the Contest; and (2) subject to your rights in your personal data, the Entry Form and any other forms, documentation or releases required to be submitted by you for the Contest, whether submitted to Sponsor prior to or after the judging process. The Contest Materials have been specially ordered by Sponsor, and, therefore, will be deemed under US law, as “work made for hire” (in the US, under section 101 of the Copyright Act of 1976 as amended); but if the Contest Materials in whole or in part are not a “work made for hire,” you shall and hereby do irrevocably assign, convey, and transfer to Sponsor all right, title, and interest throughout the universe in perpetuity in and to such Contest Materials, without any obligation to pay additional consideration for the use or exploitation thereof. You will not retain any right, title or interest whatsoever in the Contest Materials, including, without limitation, a “license back,” rights of attribution; claims based on “moral rights” and similar theories; and liens, encumbrances and the like. You hereby irrevocably waive any claims based on the foregoing. You shall not assert, nor assist or authorize any third party in asserting, any claim inconsistent with this paragraph or the following paragraph. Sponsor shall have the right, in its sole discretion, to edit, modify, composite, scan, duplicate, or alter the Photos/Content, in whole or in part, for any purpose which it deems necessary or desirable, without the need for any further remuneration and/or permission. You hereby irrevocably waive any and all claims based on moral rights, droit moral or similar theories in any Photo/Content. You will take all further acts necessary to effectuate the intent of these Rules, including, without limitation, executing and delivering to Sponsor, all such agreements, contracts and any other documents to confirm Sponsor’s ownership of the Contest Materials. To the extent that you own (presently or in the future) any intellectual property rights that were not created in connection with the Contest Materials, but that may be necessary for Sponsor’s exercise of the rights assigned to it above (“Related Rights”), you agree to and do hereby grant to Sponsor, or will cause to be granted to Sponsor, at your cost and expense, a worldwide, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, royalty-free, sub-licensable right and license to use, copy, manufacture, distribute, translate, perform, modify, display, transmit, create derivative works of, make, have made, offer to sell, sell, import, and otherwise exploit any such Related Rights to the extent necessary to enable Sponsor to exercise all rights assigned to Sponsor under these Rules. Notwithstanding such ownership by Sponsor of all such rights, you expressly agree and acknowledge that Sponsor Entities shall not be responsible in any manner for any use of the Photos/Content or the Product by any third parties and shall be under no obligation to protect or enforce any such rights in the Photos/Content or Product.

12. JUDGING PROCESS – Three Rounds. The Contest will consist of three (3) judging rounds.

A. First Round. In the first round, the Entry Form, Photos, and a brief written description of the business, Product, and how you believe the Product is uniquely representative of the “North” (no more than 250 words) will be judged on the basis of how well they “represent the audience of the Magazine”.

B. Second Round. Those Entries selected to advance to the second round will be judged by members of Sponsor’s editorial team and a panel of expert judges. The judges will select the best Entry in each Category from the eligible Entries based on the following criteria:

The quality of craftsmanship and aesthetic design of your Product;

The degree of innovation and excellence in the Entrant’s respective categories; and

The degree of Entrant’s production capability – the Product must be available to physically purchase (online does not apply) in the State of Minnesota, by November 1, 2017.

The eligible Entries will each be scored by the judges. The sum of the scores of all the judges will be deemed the score of the Entry. The Entry receiving the highest score in each Category (total of five (5) Entries), will advance to a final judging round.

C. Final Judging Round – Overall Winner. The five (5) Entries advancing to the final judging round will be judged on degree of editorial suitability and the Entry with the highest score will be the Overall Grand Prize Winner. The decision of the judges are final and non-appealable.

13. WINNER NOTIFICATION/VERIFICATION. The potential Overall Grand Prize Winner and each of the Category Winners will be notified via email at the address listed on their Entry or by telephone if they do not have an email address. The potential Overall Grand Prize Winner and each Category Winner must prove evidence of eligibility as may be requested by Sponsor, including, without limitation, proof of age and residence upon notification as a potential winner. Each winner must sign upon notification and acceptance of the “ Mpls.St.Paul Magazine 2nd Annual Made in the North Award”, an affidavit of eligibility and release of Sponsor and Sponsor Entities from any and all liability, loss, claims, demands, and causes of action for personal injury and/or damage, theft, loss, or any other harm suffered in connection with this Contest, directly or indirectly from acceptance, possession, or misuse of any Prize or participation in this Contest.

14. GENERAL PRIZE TERMS. All costs and expenses not specifically listed above, including, without limitation, taxes incurred in connection with redemption of the Prize are each winner’s responsibility. Sponsor shall have no responsibility or obligation to any winner who is unable to accept the Award or the Prize (in the case of the Overall Grand Prize Winner) as described herein.

15. DISQUALIFICATION. If you fail to comply with any of these Rules, Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, disqualify you and your Entry. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify you if it suspects or finds you: (i) have tampered with the entry process or the operation of this Contest; (ii) to be acting in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with intent to abuse, threaten or harass any other person; or (iii) to have provided inaccurate information on any legal documents submitted in connection with this Contest. Sponsor’s inability to contact a potential winner within a reasonable time period as determined by Sponsor or the return of any notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification. In the event of any disqualification, Sponsor, may at its sole discretion, select another winner based these Rules.

16. GENERAL CONDITIONS: Illegible, unintelligible or incomplete entries or responses will be disqualified. The Sponsor is not responsible for any lost, late, misdirected, stolen or undelivered entries. The Sponsor is not responsible for technical, network, electronic, computer, hardware or software failures of any kind, including any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participating in or downloading any materials related to any Contest. The Sponsor is not responsible for incomplete, garbled or delayed Internet/e-mail computer entries or for any malfunction or technical errors occurring on any website or social media site where the Contest is being promoted or hosted. In the event that technical or other circumstances compromise the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, modify or terminate the Contest, and/or to select winners for prizes from all eligible entries received prior to the cancellation. The Sponsor is not responsible for typographical errors in the Contest, any website or social media site in relation to this Contest.

17. CLAIMS/CHOICE OF LAW: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrant in connection with any Contest, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Minnesota, without regard for conflicts of law doctrine, and all proceedings shall take place in the State of Minnesota. All participants who enter this Contest agree to submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of Minnesota and agree to waive the right to a jury trial with respect to any claim or dispute with regard to any aspect of any Contest or these Official Rules. Any and all claims, judgments and awards in connection with this Contest shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred in connection with such Contest but in no event attorney’s fees; and under no circumstances will an entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrants hereby waive all rights to claim punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and hereby waives all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased.

LIMITATION ON LIABILITY: ENTRANTS RELEASE, DISCHARGE, AND AGREE TO INDEMNIFY AND HOLD HARMLESS, SPONSOR AND ITS RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, PARENTS, SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, AGENTS AND REPRESENTATIVES (THE “SPONSORS”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY LIABILITY FOR ANY DAMAGES, INJURY OR LOSSES (INCLUDING DEATH) TO ANY PERSON, OR PROPERTY, OF ANY KIND RESULTING IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY FROM (A) YOUR PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, THE BREACH OR VIOLATION OF YOUR REPS AND WARANTIES CONCERING YOUR PRODUCT/PHOTOS; AND/OR THE RECEIPT,REDEMTION, OR USE OF THE PRIZE AWARDED IN THE CONTEST. ACCEPTANCE, POSSESSION, MISUSE OR USE OF ANY PRIZE OR PARTICIPATION IN ANY SWEEPSTAKES RELATED ACTIVITY OR PARTICIPATION IN ANY PROMOTION CONDUCTED BY SPONSOR.

18. DISCLAIMER OF WARRANTIES. SPONSOR IS PROVIDING THE CONTEST ON AN “AS IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. SPONSOR DOES NOT REPRESENT OR WARRANT THAT THE CONTEST OR THE TECHNOLOGY USED TO PROVIDE IT: (I) WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED OR SECURE, (II) WILL BE FREE OF DEFECTS, INACCURACIES OR ERRORS, OR (III) WILL MEET YOUR REQUIREMENTS OR ENABLE YOU TO PARTICIPATE IN IT. SPONSOR MAKES NO WARRANTIES OTHER THAN THOSE MADE EXPRESSLY IN THESE RULES, AND HEREBY DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, WARRANTIES OF FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, MERCHANTABILITY AND NON-INFRINGEMENT.

19. EXCLUSION OF DAMAGES. NONE OF SPONSOR OR SPONSOR ENTITIES WILL BE LIABLE TO YOU OR ANY THIRD PARTY FOR ANY CONSEQUENTIAL, INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT, PUNITIVE OR SPECIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, DAMAGES RELATING TO LOST PROFITS, LOST DATA OR LOSS OF GOODWILL), WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT OR ANY OTHER LEGAL THEORY, ARISING OUT OF, RELATING TO OR CONNECTED WITH THE CONTEST, REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION ON WHICH THEY ARE BASED, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES OCCURRING.

20. REQUEST FOR WINNER’S NAMES/OFFICIAL RULES. For the names of the Award Winners and/or a copy of these Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Mpls.St.Paul Magazine Attn: Made in the North Award Winners/Rules Editiorial Department, 220 South 6th Street, Suite 500, Minneapolis, MN 55402