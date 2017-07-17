Q: When are entries due?

A: All entries are due by 11:59PM on August 31, 2017.

Q: What is the entry fee?

A: There is an entry fee of $25.

Q. What form of payment do you accept?

A. You may pay the entry fee using any major credit card such as; Visa, Mastercard, American Express.

Q: What states do you consider “The North”?

A: Entries will be accepted from the following states; Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Q. My product isn’t manufactured yet, but will be soon. Am I eligible to win?

A. Unfortunately, no. Products must be manufactured and available for sale during the entry period to be eligible.

Q: If my product was made in one of the states called “The North”, but isn’t sold in Minnesota, can my product be eligible to win?

A: Unfortunately, no. Products must be produced in one of “The North” states as described above and be able to be physically purchased in the State of Minnesota.

Q: I own a retail store with many products for sale. Is my store elegible to submit an entry?

A: Unfortunately, no. Retail stores, malls, and shopping destinations do not qualify. Made in the North Awards recognizes locally made and distributed products.

Q: How do I submit my entry?

A: Click on the “SUBMIT” button found at mspmag.com/north, fill out the entry form, and provide required photos and description. Only entries submitted digitally via the form found at mspmag.com/north will be accepted.

Q: My photos are not uploading correctly, what should I do?

A: Ensure each photo is 3MB or under. You may also want to check your web browser and switch to an alternate browser to try again. If you’re still having difficulty, please email us at edit@mspmag.com.

Q. Can I send actual samples of my product?

A. We will be in touch if we require physical samples of your product.

Q. How do I know if I have won?

A. You will be notified in November 2017 by the email address/phone number provided in your entry form.

Q. When will winners be announced?

A. Mpls.St.Paul Magazine will publically announce winners in December 2017/January 2018.