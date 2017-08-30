Lakes & Legends Harvest Fest 2017

Our Farmer's Market will showcase the growers that we partner with on our North- and farm-inspired beers. Minnesota Grown, a program run by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, will be on hand to educate people about Minnesota’s farm heritage.

- Enjoy the sounds of Jillian Rae, The Federales, and Good Morning Bedlam on our Harvest Stage- Eat up from some of the best local food trucks, Flagsmash Tacos and Butcher Salt- Shop local craft vendors curated by Minneapolis Craft Market

We'll be pouring our beers both in the taproom and from our tap truck outside, and don't miss the special releases throughout the day.

September 9, 12PM-8PM

14th St. Between Lasalle & Spruce

Validated Parking at the Hyatt Ramp (Grant & Lasalle)

