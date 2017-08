Hope Rocks is a unique fundraising gala to raise awareness and support for Faith's Lodge, a retreat for parents and families coping with the death or medically complex condition of a child. In it's 10th year, Hope Rocks features rocker chic attire, a silent and live auction, seated dinner, and live music from Boogie Wonderland.

Individual Tickets: $175

Sponsorship Packages: $2,500+

Get tickets!