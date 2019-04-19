Wine & Design Night

Join us for bites and sips as Home & Design Editor, Kelly Kegans hosts an engaging discussion on this year’s color trends. From Pantone’s coral color of the year to the muted new nine hues of Farrow & Ball’s collection, we’ll dive into the latest global color trends and how they manifest locally. Our panel of experts will speak to how color (including neutrals) plays out beyond paint to decoratively refresh spaces.
Moderated by: Home & Design Editor, Kelly Kegans
Panelists:
Christine Marvin, Director of Corporate Strategy & Design for Marvin Windows and Doors
Other panelists to be announced soon!
Monday, June 3rd | 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. | Hirshfield’s Design Resource Center
