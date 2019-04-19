How to Get Published - Photography Workshop

Get the shot. Join us for a behind-the-scenes look of a Mpls.St.Paul Home & Design magazine photo shoot with photographers, prop stylists, and Home & Design Editor, Kelly Kegans. You’ll see the inner workings of how our publication creates impactful, editorially-driven visuals that showcase your next design project in the best light.

Tuesday, June 4th | Time: 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. | Warners' Stellian

Moderated by: Home & Design Editor, Kelly Kegans

Panelists:

To be announced soon!

Thank you to our Sponsor and Host: